Vivo S2 India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch the Vivo S2 in India. This phone from the brand has highly been anticipated with the design renders also circulating online. Now, Vivo has confirmed the launch date of Vivo S2. It is an upcoming performance plus camera focused smartphone in the mid-range to premium segment. Many expect the device to be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 segment. It is interesting as Vivo usually launches a V series device around this time. Now, the launch date of the phone has been confirmed for India.

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Vivo S2 India Launch Date

Vivo S2 is confirmed to launch in India on August 6, 2026. This was confirmed by the brand already. The Vivo S2 teaser poster revealed by the brand suggests that the device will launch in two colours – a glossy white and blue variant. The renders for the blue variant has already surfaced online. The remaining things are the same.

The Vivo S2 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. It could feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution as well. The microsite for the product has gone live on both Amazon and Vivo. The battery is expected to have 7050mAh capacity and support 44W fast-charging.

The Vivo S2 will be a premium phone, that’s what is expected. The brand has already confirmed a flagship like design for this phone. We expect Vivo to bundle IP68 + IP69 rating for this device as it does for most of its phones in this price range and lower. It is interesting to see brands coming up with new device series in the Indian market. Xiaomi came with the Redmi Turbo, and now Vivo is coming with Vivo S2. The reason to not launch a V series phone right now could be that it would be too expensive to justify right now. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the launches.