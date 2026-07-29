Vivo S2 5G Powered by Origin OS 6 is Launching Soon

Vivo S2 5G will launch soon in India. The microsite for this product is now available for users to access. The Vivo S2 is coming soon, the page from Vivo says. It will run on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. Few things which have been confirmed is that Vivo S2 comes with a flagship phone design. Further, the phone will also come with immersive audio-visual experience. It will also come with stunning photography and videography support.

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Vivo S2 Renders Leaked Online

Vivo S2 renders online suggest that it will have a design which looks very much like the iPhone Air. There is a ring light as well. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear. There is no ZEISS tuned camera. But the phone is still likely going to be camera focused in its price segment. The X series from Vivo and the V series from the company features ZEISS cameras. The S2 will be the successor to the S1, which actually launched in 2019.

We are unaware of whether this phone from Vivo will be targeted for the online or the offline audience. Vivo usually segments different series of phones for different retail channels (online and offline). Vivo S2 official launch date has not been confirmed. But we assume that it will be in just a few days. It will be more likely that we see the Vivo S2 in the furst two weeks of August 2026. One colour of the phone has already been confirmed through the teaser – white. The dummy variants which surfaced online didn’t come in white. Vivo said that the phone will feature power-packed performance. We are not sure whether it will be a MediaTek or a Qualcomm chip in this phone. Vivo is soon going to bring this for the users. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the technology developments.