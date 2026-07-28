Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Now Includes Rs 150 Cinepolis Movie Ticket Discount Offer

Reliance Jio’s Rs 200 OTT Pass, launched in May 2026 as a comprehensive entertainment and connectivity package, offers access to 15 premium OTT platforms, more than 1,000 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G benefits for prepaid users. The pack now also includes a movie ticket discount through a Cinepolis offer.

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Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Gets a Cinepolis Movie Ticket Offer

With this addition, Jio appears to be positioning its OTT Pass as a comprehensive entertainment package that caters to both users who prefer streaming movies on their smartphones through OTT apps and those who enjoy the cinematic experience on the big screen in theatres.

Also Read: Airtel Launches Rs 200 OTT and Unlimited 5G Data Pack for Prepaid Users

Check out the revised benefits of the Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass add-on pack:

Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Add-on Pack

Pack Type: OTT Pass – Now Includes Cinepolis Offer

Core Benefits: 30GB of high-speed 4G/5G data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps.

Unlimited 5G: Eligible on active 1GB/day and 1.5GB/day prepaid plans (up to 28 days) with a 5G device on the Jio True 5G network. This pack provides only data benefits.

Validity: 28 days

Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 7.14 per day

Subscriptions and Benefits:

The pass includes subscriptions to 15 premium OTT platforms in a single pack:

YouTube Premium: Ad-free viewing across TV, tablet, and mobile, along with background playback and offline downloads (claim via MyJio).

Prime Video Mobile Edition: Access to Amazon Prime Video on mobile devices (claim via MyJio).