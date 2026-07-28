Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Now Includes Rs 150 Cinepolis Movie Ticket Discount Offer

Reliance Jio’s Rs 200 OTT Pass, launched in May 2026 as a comprehensive entertainment and connectivity package, offers access to 15 premium OTT platforms, more than 1,000 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G benefits for prepaid users. The pack now also includes a movie ticket discount through a Cinepolis offer.
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Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Gets a Cinepolis Movie Ticket Offer
With this addition, Jio appears to be positioning its OTT Pass as a comprehensive entertainment package that caters to both users who prefer streaming movies on their smartphones through OTT apps and those who enjoy the cinematic experience on the big screen in theatres.
12 additional OTT platforms via the JioTV mobile app: SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi.
Live TV Channels
The pack also includes access to more than 1,000 live TV channels on JioTV (sports channels excluded), including over 150 paid channels from leading broadcasters:
JioStar — Star Plus HD, Colors HD and other entertainment and movie channels Sony Entertainment — SET HD, Sony SAB HD and more Sun TV Network — Sun TV HD, KTV HD and other regional entertainment, movie and music channels Warner Bros. Discovery — Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and other infotainment, lifestyle, wildlife and kids’ channels ETV — ETV HD, ETV Telugu and other regional entertainment and movie channels
Additional Offers and Details
Cinepolis Offer: Flat Rs 150 off on movie tickets (minimum purchase of Rs 550 for two tickets) and 10 percent off on food and beverages (F&B). The ticket offer is not valid on Tuesdays. Vouchers are available in the MyJio app under Coupons.
Movie lovers can now enjoy additional savings through the Cinepolis offer. Customers can receive a flat Rs 150 discount on movie ticket bookings with a minimum order value of Rs 550, provided they purchase at least two tickets in a single transaction. The offer is available exclusively on the Cinepolis website and app and is valid across all cinemas, movie formats, and films. It can be redeemed for all shows except those on Tuesdays, with each user eligible to avail of the benefit once per month. Ticket coupons under this offer are valid until September 30, 2026.
Cinepolis is also offering a discount on food and beverages for moviegoers. Customers can enjoy 10 percent off purchases made at Cinepolis F&B counters by using the designated F&B coupon. The offer is valid on the purchase of at least one F&B item and can be redeemed offline at Cinepolis F&B counters on all days of the week. Each user can avail of the discount once per month, with F&B coupons remaining valid until September 30, 2026.