Reliance Jio Mega Content Plan Rs 500 and New Add-On Pack Rs 200 Benefits Detailed



Reliance Jio offers various multi-OTT plans and add-on packs. The telco recently rebranded its Rs 500 Entertainment Plan, which offers YouTube Premium, as the Mega Content Plan and has now launched a Rs 200 Mega Content add-on pack. This complements the existing Mega Content offering and provides more choices to its over 473 million consumer SIM users across India. Let’s now take a look at Jio’s Mega Content offerings for its prepaid users.

Jio Mega Content Offering for Prepaid Users

Jio Rs 500 Mega Content Plan:

The Jio Rs 500 Mega Content Plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers a total of 56 GB of data, with 2 GB per day at high speed, after which unlimited data continues at 64 Kbps. It includes unlimited 5G data (for eligible subscribers), unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.









OTT Subscriptions and Games

Subscribers get access to JioGames Mobile and JioAICloud with 50 GB of storage. Additional benefits include a 3-month JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, access to FanCode via JioTV, and subscriptions to platforms like YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

The plan also bundles access to multiple OTT services such as Sony LIV, ZEE5, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, and Hoichoi through the JioTV app.

AI and Cloud Storage

It further includes an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan (worth Rs 35,100) with 5000 GB of cloud storage and additional perks. Access to JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood is provided via a coupon code available in MyJio > Coupons > My Winning.

Jio Rs 200 Mega Content Add-on Pack

Jio’s newly introduced Rs 200 Mega Content add-on pack is valid for 28 days and provides 5 GB of total high-speed data, after which unlimited usage continues at 64 Kbps. This is an add-on pack and does not offer voice, sms or service validity.

OTT Subscriptions and Games

It primarily focuses on content benefits and includes subscriptions to YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood. Users also get access to multiple OTT platforms like Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi via the JioTV app.

The plan includes a JioGames Mobile subscription and requires users to log in with their Jio number. JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood access is provided through a coupon available in the MyJio app. This pack offers data benefits along with entertainment subscriptions.

Also in Reliance Jio 2026 Tariff Series:

Jio Youth and Gaming Plan: Reliance Jio Launches Youth and Gaming Plan Rs 459 Bundled with Snapchat+

Jio 84-Day Prepaid Plans: Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition