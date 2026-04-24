Reliance Jio Launches Youth and Gaming Plan Rs 459 Bundled with Snapchat+



Reliance Jio has launched its new "Youth and Gaming Plan" priced at Rs 459, which is available only via the MyJio app. The pack is designed as a comprehensive digital lifestyle bundle, combining high-speed data benefits with premium social media and gaming subscriptions.

Also Read: Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition









Jio Rs 459 Youth and Gaming Plan

The plan offers a 28-day validity period, featuring a data allocation of 61 GB (structured as 2 GB per day plus an additional 5 GB high-speed data). Subscribers also benefit from unlimited voice calling and a daily quota of 100 SMS. Aligning with Jio’s "True 5G" initiative, the plan includes unlimited 5G data for eligible users.

Jio Subscription and Special Offer Benefits

Beyond core connectivity, the Rs 459 pack stands out for its content bundling. It includes a Snapchat+ subscription alongside access to JioGames Mobile and FanCode (via JioTV). Furthermore, the plan offers a 3-month mobile subscription to JioHotstar and 50 GB of JioAICloud storage, positioning it as a value-heavy proposition for entertainment seekers.

Google Gemini AI Benefit

In a significant collaborative push, the plan also features a premium Google Gemini offer. Subscribers are eligible for an 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini, valued at Rs 35,100. This high-tier AI benefit includes 5,000 GB of cloud storage and access to the "Nano Banana" model features. To maintain these extended AI benefits, users must remain active on a qualifying Jio plan, reinforcing the telco's ecosystem lock-in strategy.

Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day + 5GB extra (61 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage, JioTV, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Subscription to JioGames Mobile, Snapchat+ (via Myjio) and Fancode (via JioTV).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.39