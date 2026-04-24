Reliance Jio Launches Youth and Gaming Plan Rs 459 Bundled with Snapchat+

Reported by Kripa B 0

New 28-day prepaid bundle offers high-speed data, unlimited 5G, and premium digital subscriptions including Snapchat+, JioHotstar, and Google Gemini access.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Rs 459 prepaid plan with 28-day validity.
  • 61GB total data and unlimited 5G access.
  • Includes Snapchat+, JioHotstar, FanCode, and JioGames.

Follow Us

Reliance Jio Launches Youth and Gaming Plan Rs 459 Bundled with Snapchat+
Reliance Jio has launched its new "Youth and Gaming Plan" priced at Rs 459, which is available only via the MyJio app. The pack is designed as a comprehensive digital lifestyle bundle, combining high-speed data benefits with premium social media and gaming subscriptions.

Also Read: Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition




Jio Rs 459 Youth and Gaming Plan

The plan offers a 28-day validity period, featuring a data allocation of 61 GB (structured as 2 GB per day plus an additional 5 GB high-speed data). Subscribers also benefit from unlimited voice calling and a daily quota of 100 SMS. Aligning with Jio’s "True 5G" initiative, the plan includes unlimited 5G data for eligible users.

Jio Subscription and Special Offer Benefits

Beyond core connectivity, the Rs 459 pack stands out for its content bundling. It includes a Snapchat+ subscription alongside access to JioGames Mobile and FanCode (via JioTV). Furthermore, the plan offers a 3-month mobile subscription to JioHotstar and 50 GB of JioAICloud storage, positioning it as a value-heavy proposition for entertainment seekers.

Google Gemini AI Benefit

In a significant collaborative push, the plan also features a premium Google Gemini offer. Subscribers are eligible for an 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini, valued at Rs 35,100. This high-tier AI benefit includes 5,000 GB of cloud storage and access to the "Nano Banana" model features. To maintain these extended AI benefits, users must remain active on a qualifying Jio plan, reinforcing the telco's ecosystem lock-in strategy.

Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day + 5GB extra (61 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.
Validity: 28 days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage, JioTV, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Subscription to JioGames Mobile, Snapchat+ (via Myjio) and Fancode (via JioTV).
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.39

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

In my area ( village) bsnl 4 giving min 18-22mbps even inside room. Bsnl tower is far away at 2km.

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

TheAndroidFreak :

Not able to see anything.

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

TheAndroidFreak :

That will be soon gone. If you recharge 3599 for an year, it comes out to be 276-278, I believe.…

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

TheAndroidFreak :

In Karnataka, 3G has not shut down and 700Mhz is not optimised properly. So you will face problems. Till 700Mhz…

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

SSS :

I am not sure what competitive 4G transition. In 3G the speed is 3 Mbps and in 4G the speed…

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments