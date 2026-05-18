Jio Best OTT Recharge Prepaid Plan with 4G Data

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, offers customers a 4G recharge prepaid plan packed with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. This plan is a data voucher, and it comes for Rs 200. This data voucher is not a new option for the customers. It is an old offering and is meant to offer access to OTT platforms to the consumers. Along with this, there is 4G data bundled as well for the users. Jio terms it as the mega content add-on plan for the users. This pack only contains data for the users. There is no service validity. To get service validity, users will have to recharge with other plans which are under the normal recharge category and also offer 5G unlimited data.

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Reliance Jio Rs 200 Data Voucher

Reliance Jio Rs 200 data voucher comes with 5GB of 4G data. This is high-speed 4G data for the users. There are fifteen additional benefits for the consumers, out of which thirteen are OTT benefits. Note that while the Rs 200 data voucher does not offer service validity to the consumers, it still has a standlone validity, which is 28 days. The 28 days of validity means that you can only consume 5GB of 4G data in this time frame.

There are plenty of additional benefits for the consumers. Here’s everything you will get with the plan – YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and FanCode. There will also be access for JioTV and JioAICloud included for the users.