whatsapp launches prepaid recharges for indians

WhatsApp has launched a feature for Indians, and this one is aimed at making their life easier. You will now be able to carry out mobile SIM recharges directly within the app. WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature for the users with the latest update. It will be available for both iOS and Android users in India. The functionality will let users with prepaid connections recharge on the go using the WhatsApp application itself. The app already allows users to make bill payments and metro tickets in select Indian cities.









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To enable this feature in India, WhatsApp has collaborated with PayU. The recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be available on the platform. These are all the private telecom operators in India and to make the payments accessible, WhatsApp has used the rupee icon for users to easily understand and navigate.

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Not just for yourself, but you will also be able to recharge other people's numbers using the service. Mobile connections in India are dominated by prepaid connections, and this feature will allow millions of users in the country to recharge on the go.