WhatsApp Launches Prepaid Recharges for Indians

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

To enable this feature in India, WhatsApp has collaborated with PayU. The recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be available on the platform.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has launched a feature for Indians,to make their life easier.
  • You will now be able to carry out mobile SIM recharges directly within the app.
  • WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature for the users with the latest update.

Follow Us

whatsapp launches prepaid recharges for indians

WhatsApp has launched a feature for Indians, and this one is aimed at making their life easier. You will now be able to carry out mobile SIM recharges directly within the app. WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature for the users with the latest update. It will be available for both iOS and Android users in India. The functionality will let users with prepaid connections recharge on the go using the WhatsApp application itself. The app already allows users to make bill payments and metro tickets in select Indian cities.




Read More - Nothing Launches Essential Voice: What You Need to Know

To enable this feature in India, WhatsApp has collaborated with PayU. The recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be available on the platform. These are all the private telecom operators in India and to make the payments accessible, WhatsApp has used the rupee icon for users to easily understand and navigate.

Read More - OpenAI Releases GPT-5.5 for Plus, Pro, and Business Users

Not just for yourself, but you will also be able to recharge other people's numbers using the service. Mobile connections in India are dominated by prepaid connections, and this feature will allow millions of users in the country to recharge on the go.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

In my area ( village) bsnl 4 giving min 18-22mbps even inside room. Bsnl tower is far away at 2km.

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

TheAndroidFreak :

Not able to see anything.

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

TheAndroidFreak :

That will be soon gone. If you recharge 3599 for an year, it comes out to be 276-278, I believe.…

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

TheAndroidFreak :

In Karnataka, 3G has not shut down and 700Mhz is not optimised properly. So you will face problems. Till 700Mhz…

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

SSS :

I am not sure what competitive 4G transition. In 3G the speed is 3 Mbps and in 4G the speed…

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments