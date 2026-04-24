OpenAI Releases GPT-5.5 for Plus, Pro, and Business Users

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The new model from OpenAI is now rolling out for everyone globally. Note that this model will be only available for the Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users only in ChatGPT and Codex.

Highlights

  • OpenAI, an AI (artificial intelligence) company, has just announced the release of GPT 5.5, its smartest and most intuitive model yet.
  • The company said that GPT 5.5 understands what the user is trying to do much faster and excels at writing and debugging code.
  • Further, the model excels at researching online, analysing data, and creating documents and spreadsheets.

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openai releases gpt 5 5 for plus

OpenAI, an AI (artificial intelligence) company, has just announced the release of GPT 5.5, its smartest and most intuitive model yet. The company said that GPT 5.5 understands what the user is trying to do much faster and excels at writing and debugging code. Further, the model excels at researching online, analysing data, and creating documents and spreadsheets.




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The new model from OpenAI is now rolling out for everyone globally. Note that this model will be only available for the Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users only in ChatGPT and Codex. Further, the GPT 5.5 Pro will only be available for the Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers in ChatGPT.

Here are the few highlights of the new model highlighted by the company:

  • GPT 5.5 is better at understanding intent and finding information for the users.
  • The model is also great at thinking and unlocks faster help for harder problems.
  • GPT 5.5 Pro performs really well when it comes to business, legal, education, and data science.
  • In Codex, GPT 5.5 is better than GPT 5.4 at creating spreadsheets, tables, and documents.
  • The speed isn't compromised for the additional intelligence, which is an important aspect of the model.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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