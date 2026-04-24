OpenAI Releases GPT-5.5 for Plus, Pro, and Business Users

OpenAI, an AI (artificial intelligence) company, has just announced the release of GPT 5.5, its smartest and most intuitive model yet. The company said that GPT 5.5 understands what the user is trying to do much faster and excels at writing and debugging code. Further, the model excels at researching online, analysing data, and creating documents and spreadsheets.









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The new model from OpenAI is now rolling out for everyone globally. Note that this model will be only available for the Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users only in ChatGPT and Codex. Further, the GPT 5.5 Pro will only be available for the Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers in ChatGPT.

Here are the few highlights of the new model highlighted by the company: