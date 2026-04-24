vodafone idea adding active subscribers is great

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is now adding subscribers. We are not only talking about the overall susbcriber base, but also the active users. This is the user metric that is important. If the telco's overall susbcriber base grows, but the active susbcriber base is not growing, then it is not really useful. The active users of the telco are the ones paying for services. According to the TRAI (telecom regulatory authority of India) data for March 2026, Vodafone Idea has added active users.









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Vodafone Idea Active Users in March 2026

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) reported its total active user base at 169.30 million at the end of March 2026, while it stood at 169.10 million at the end of February 2026. The overall user base also increased from 198.38 million to 198.48 million. Vi's 85.30% of the user base is active in nature, meaning paying for the services. The other approximately 15% is dead weight at the moment.

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Vodafone Idea adding subscribers means that the overall strategy is somehow working for the company. Vi has been aggressively spending money on its network infrastructure. The telco has managed to modernise infrastructure in many parts of the country and has also rolled out 5G to cater to users who require high-speed network access.

The telco has been losing subscribers for a very long-time. Thus, this addition, however small it may be, is a big positive. It will be important for Vi to carry this momentum and keep adding subscribers, even if it is small numbers. The telco's overall subscriber base is now under 200 million, which it would want to change as fast as possible. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has scaled beyond 500 million wireless susbcribers. This is a huge achievement by an Indian telecom operator.