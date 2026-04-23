Vodafone Idea, BSNL Add Subscribers in March 2026

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the two struggling telecom operators in India, added new wireless subscribers in the March 2026. The data was shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its monthly performance indicator report. While Jio and Airtel also added subscribers, it is a normal scenario for the industry. Jio and Airtel always add subscribers, but the interesting thing which happened was that BSNL and Vodafone Idea have now also added new customers.









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Vodafone Idea, BSNL Add Wireless Subscribers in March 2026 as per TRAI Data

According to TRAI data, Vodafone Idea added 102,899 new wireless subscribers, and BSNL added 17,095 new wierless users during March 2026. At the same time, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio added 5,094,968 and 3,227,542 new users. So while the maximum users went to the top two players, it is still worth noting that Vodafone Idea adding new users suggests that the company's investments are bringing in some positive results in performance.

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The industry added a total of 8,433,403 new users, which is great for the telecom players and their investments. With an expected tariff hike in the near future, the telecom players will also improve their margins.