Scindia Launches Revised TDIP Scheme With Rs 203-Crore Outlay to Drive 5G Advanced, 6G Development



Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday unveiled the revised Technology Development and Investment Promotion (TDIP) Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 203 crore for the 2026–31 period. The scheme aims to boost India’s role in global telecom standardization and accelerate indigenous technology development in 5G Advanced and 6G. The launch event was attended by Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and Secretary (Telecommunications) and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission, Amit Agrawal.

Strengthening India’s Role in Global Telecom Standardization

"The revised guidelines for the Technology Development and Investment Promotion (TDIP) Scheme of the Department of Telecommunications, are aimed at strengthening India’s participation in global telecom standardization and accelerating the development of indigenous telecom technologies," according to an official statement from the Ministry of Communications dated April 22, 2026.









"The revised TDIP Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 203 crore for the period 2026–31, has been designed as a comprehensive support framework to enable Indian entities to actively contribute to global standards, promote innovation, and enhance India’s competitiveness in next-generation telecommunications technologies, including 5G Advanced and 6G," the Ministry said.

Financial Support for Global Participation and Leadership

The scheme seeks to enhance India’s representation and influence in leading international telecom standardization bodies such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 3GPP and oneM2M.

It provides financial support to Indian stakeholders for participation in global meetings, submission of technical contributions, leadership roles in study groups, and hosting of international standardization events in India.

The initiative also aims to strengthen India’s influence in shaping global telecom standards and facilitate the integration of domestic technologies into internationally accepted frameworks.

The scheme aims to strengthen India’s position from a technology participant to a global standard-setter, while driving creation of intellectual property, enhancing export potential and improving competitiveness of domestic telecom products and solutions.

Expanded Scope to Include Startups, MSMEs, and Academia

The revised guidelines significantly expand the scheme’s scope to include startups, MSMEs, academia, research institutions, telecom service providers and industry players, with the aim of fostering deeper ecosystem participation and collaborative innovation. The scheme will also support pilot projects, proof-of-concept initiatives, and technology demonstrations to enable a faster transition from research to commercial deployment.

Institutional Framework for Effective Implementation

Implementation will be carried out through agencies such as the Telecommunications Standards Development Society India, Telecom Centres of Excellence India and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, which will facilitate coordination, capacity building, effective utilization of resources, and industry engagement.

Boosting Indigenous Innovation and Global Competitiveness

According to the Communications Ministry, this scheme complements other initiatives of the Department of Telecommunications, including the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) and the Bharat 6G Mission, in creating a comprehensive framework for next-generation telecom research, development and deployment.

"The release of the revised TDIP Scheme guidelines marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s presence in global telecom standardization processes and accelerating the development of indigenous next-generation technologies. The scheme is expected to play a pivotal role in positioning India as a global leader in 6G and future communication systems."