Vivo X300 Ultra 5G, Vivo X300 FE 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo, a major smartphone maker will soon bring the Vivo X300 Ultra 5G and Vivo X300 FE 5G to India. This will join the existing lineup of Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 5G in the country. The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The phone was also recently launched for the China market. The company has now confirmed the launch date of these devices in India. Let's take a look at them.









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Vivo X300 Ultra 5G, Vivo X300 FE 5G India Launch Date

Vivo X300 Ultra 5G and Vivo X300 FE 5G are confirmed to launch in India on May 6, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The company confirmed this via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). The Vivo X300 FE 5G will be available in multiple colours including Lilac Purple, Urban Olive, and Noir Black.

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The device's microsite is now live for India, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device will pack a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Both phones will be geared for performance and camera enthusiasts as the X series always is. More details will come as the launch nears.