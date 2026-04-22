OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Confirmed for India

OPPO India has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s will come to India in May 2026. The Find X9 Ultra was just launched in China, and its specifications are out now. The Indian pricing will be out when it launches in India. As for the Find X9s, it is expected to be the rebadged Find X9s Pro. This is truly interesting that OPPO is expanding the Find X9 lineup in India which already includes two powerful phones including the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.









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The Find X9 Ultra has a quad-camera setup at the rear, and what's interesting is that there are two lens which hold a 200MP sensor. What's more is that the Hasselblad partnership continues with this these phones which earlier used to be available with OnePlus flagships too but was discontinued with the OnePlus 15.

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OPPO Find X9s will also join the lineup and will be focused on people who are looking for phones for everyday content creation. OPPO India has not yet confirmed the exact launch date, but has said that these devices will make it to the market in May 2026. More details should come to surface for the Indian units as the launch nears.