TRAI Urges Users to Check Internet Performance with MySpeed App Amid Connectivity Concerns

Reported by Kripa B 0

TRAI encourages consumers to monitor real-world internet performance and verify promised broadband and mobile data speeds using its updated MySpeed App.

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Highlights

  • TRAI urges users to verify if ISPs deliver promised internet speeds.
  • MySpeed App tests mobile and Wi-Fi performance in real time.
  • New system focuses on internet quality, stability, and usability.

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TRAI Urges Users to Check Internet Performance with MySpeed App Amid Connectivity Concerns
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised internet users across the country to monitor their connection performance, noting that issues such as slow downloads or video buffering may indicate that services are not meeting promised speeds offered by providers.

TRAI Advises Users to Monitor Internet Performance Regularly

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on April 21, the Indian telecom regulator highlighted that consumers can measure their internet speed and approach their service providers in case of discrepancies or services fall short of promised speeds. To facilitate this, TRAI has introduced the updated MySpeed App, designed to help users assess real-time internet performance.




TRAI MySpeed App

The MySpeed App allows users to test both mobile data networks (3G, 4G, and 5G) and fixed-line Wi-Fi connections. It provides detailed metrics including download speed, upload speed, latency, and packet loss, offering a broader view of network quality beyond basic speed measurements.

According to TRAI, the app also evaluates internet performance during everyday activities such as video streaming, web browsing, and application usage, enabling users to better understand network behaviour under different conditions.

Real-World Usage Testing for Streaming and Browsing

For new internet connections, the regulator recommends periodic testing using the app at different times of the day. This helps users determine when and where their connection performs optimally or experiences degradation, and verify whether they are receiving the speeds promised by their service provider.

"Check with the TRAI MySpeed App whether you’re getting the promised speed. Test at different times of the day. This helps you identify where and when your internet performs better or worse," TRAI said.

TRAI emphasised that the MySpeed App is free to download and use, encouraging consumers to make informed decisions and stay aware of their internet service quality through transparent performance insights. The app is available on both Android and Apple iOS platforms.

New Framework Focuses on Overall Network Quality

Meanwhile, the Google Play Store description of the app, updated as of April 7, 2026, states that the MySpeed platform now uses a “standardised, regulator-aligned methodology” to measure network performance.

"TRAI MySpeed introduces a new and enhanced framework for measuring network performance using a standardized, regulator-aligned methodology. The application enables users to assess internet performance across mobile and Wi-Fi networks through multiple test modes, while contributing anonymized data to support network performance assessment, analysis, and transparency initiatives by TRAI.

This version of application shifts focus from basic speed testing to a more comprehensive measurement of network quality, stability, and usability under real-world conditions," the description read.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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