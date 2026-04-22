BSNL has a New Strategy to Boost SIM Sales

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has a new strategy for selling SIM cards in India. This new strategy will help the company in boosting sales. To sell, a company requires a distribution channel. BSNL has just got access to a huge distribution channel across India, and that is post officers. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the Department of Posts (DoP) and BSNL to let the telecom operator sell its SIM cards through the post offices.









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Yes, consumers will still need to go through the default KYC (Know Your Customer) process before getting a SIM card from the post office, making the process safer. This new strategy is aimed at making BSNL SIM cards easier to access for the Indian consumers. The postal network in India is super extensive, and there are post offices in small towns and larger cities both.

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For now, this is still in the rollout stage and will be rolled out in many post offices across the country in the coming days and weeks. "While private companies have their offices spread out in the city, those wanting a BSNL connection have limited options and relatively lower footfall at BSNL facilities. Post offices offer a convenient space for them to get the SIM cards and also get recharge done," said Balbir Singh, senior suprintendent of post offices.