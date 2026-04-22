Airtel Rs 929 Plan is Better Option than Rs 899 Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With the Rs 899 plan from Bharti Airtel, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 84 days.

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Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has a Rs 929 plan for the users.
  • This is a much better option than the Rs 899 plan.
  • If you are not aware, Airtel recently hiked the price of the Rs 859 plan to Rs 899.

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airtel rs 929 plan is better option

Bharti Airtel has a Rs 929 plan for the users. This is a much better option than the Rs 899 plan. If you are not aware, Airtel recently hiked the price of the Rs 859 plan to Rs 899. There's no Rs 799 plan available for users anymore, and the Rs 859 plan has bumped up to Rs 899. So if you are looking for a plan with 1.5GB of daily data between the price range of Rs 800 - Rs 900, you only have the Rs 899 as the option. However, if you are anyway going for the Rs 899 plan, go for the Rs 929 plan. So why are we asking you to pay Rs 30 extra here, let us explain.




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Airtel Rs 899 Plan vs Airtel Rs 929 Plan Benefits

Airtel Rs 899 Plan - With the Rs 899 plan from Bharti Airtel, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. There's no 5G data bundled with this plan. If you were on the Rs 799 or the Rs 859 packs, the next natural step up for you is this. However, we would advise you to go for the Rs 929 plan, instead.

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Airtel Rs 929 Plan - The Rs 929 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The users get 1.5GB of daily data with this plan as well. However, the service validity with this plan is 90 days. Of course, the average cost is almost the same with both plans. But since you are essentially paying approxiately Rs 10 each day for using both these plans, then the Rs 929 plan makes more sense.

This is because with the Rs 929 plan, you don't need to worry about recharging again and again. You can simple recharge once and sit relaxed for 90 days.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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