Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 India Launch Confirmed

Lenovo, a Hong Kong based company, is soon going to launch a new tablet in India. The company is launching it with a large display and super-high resolution support. The Pen will also be included with the tablet, which is something that consumers in India like. The launch date has been announced by the company. Lenovo will launch the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India on May 1, 2026. The microsite for the product has gone live on Amazon India along with outlining the key details of the tablet.









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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications Confirmed

Lenovo Idea Pro Gen 2 is confirmed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and will also include an NPU (neural processing unit) for AI related tasks. The tablet will be available in four configurations, including 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. There is further support for microSD card which will expand the storage up to 2TB. The tablet will ship with Android 16 out of the and will also receive OS updates up to Android 18, along with four years of security patches.

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There will also be a keyboard with the tablet, but that will have to be purchased separately. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 will come with a 13-inch PureSight Pro display with 3.5K resolution support. There will also be support for 144Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits of peak brightness support. The tablet will also support Dolby Vision.

Further, it is confirmed that the tablet will come with a 10200mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. Lenovo said that the tablet will be able to deliver 12.5 hours of YouTube playback. For cameras, there will be an 8MP front sensor and a 13MP sensor at the back with autofocus.