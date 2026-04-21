vodafone idea data vouchers with handset insurance

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has multiple data vouchers which come with handset insurance for the users. The handset insurance will protect the users in case of any damages to the device. The insurance value is of up to Rs 25,000. There are two vouchers right now which offer this insurance to the consumers. Note that the telco has partnered with another company to offer this insurance. This insurance company is none other than the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) owned Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Limited (ABHICL). The data vouchers here that offer handset insurance to the consumers cost Rs 251, and Rs 201. Let's take a look at the price and benefits here.









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Vodafone Idea Rs 251 and Rs 201 Data Vochers

Vodafone Idea Rs 201 data voucher comes with 10GB of data and 30 days of validity. Note that this is not service validity, just standalone validity for the data offered with the voucher. With the plan, users get up to Rs 25,000 worth of coverage for their phones from ABHICL. Users need to register with ABHICL within 48 hours once the SMS is received from the insurance partner to get the real time insured value of the handset.

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Then there's the Rs 251 data voucher which comes with 10GB of data and this voucher comes with 30 days of validity too. The insurance value is again up to Rs 25,000 for the handset with the plan. The difference between the Rs 201 and the Rs 251 data voucher is that the insurance offered is for a different length of time. With the Rs 251 plan, the insurance coverage is for a longer time, and it costs Rs 21 per month while with the Rs 201 data voucher this is shorter, and costs Rs 34 per month.