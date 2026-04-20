BSNL Asked to Reduce Hiring of ITS Officers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been asked reduce the hiring of the ITS officers. ITS here stands for Indian Telecommucation Services. BSNL has been hiring ITS officers for a long time and now, the PM Modi led government has asked BSNL to reduce reliance on ITS officers. Ultimately, the government wants the state-run telco to develop talent internally, and then eventually stop hiring ITS officers altogether. A succession plan for this needs to be developed by BSNL.









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The government wants that the internal employees of BSNL should take up higher management positions in the company to learn and gain experience of higher positions. BSNL has also been told by the government that it has to conduct promotions at every level every calendar year in a time bound manner. This will motivate the employees to stay on with the company reducing the churn rate and also encourage them to work harder.

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The reforms are coming into place because of the letters and requests from various employee bodies to the government. The government has reviewed the requests and then asked the state-run telco to make these changes as soon as possible.