C-DOT, Jumps Automation Partner to Develop Gamified Cybersecurity Awareness Platform



The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jumps Automation LLP under its C-DOT Collaborative Research Programme (CCRP) to develop an innovative gamification platform aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness among individuals and enterprises, according to a Ministry of Communications statement dated April 20, 2026. The agreement was formalised at a ceremony attended by C-DOT Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Upadhyay, along with Rohan Chandak, Head of Technology of Jumps Automation, members of the board, and senior officials from C-DOT.

Focus on Interactive Cybersecurity Training

"The key objective of the significant tie-up is to strengthen cybersecurity awareness, to enhance cybersecurity preparedness, to transform conventional training into an engaging, interactive, and effective learning experience. The platform will feature a gaming arena, leaderboards, learning management system, discussion forums, and realistic simulation-based scenarios covering phishing, social engineering, malware response, and crisis management under time constraints. Through this platform organisations can improve cyber security resilience," the official release said.









AI-Powered Analytics and Adaptive Learning

The platform will integrate a reward and performance tracking system alongside an AI-driven behavioural analytics engine. This system will continuously assess user performance, dynamically adjust the complexity of challenges, and ensure content remains aligned with evolving cyber threats. The solution will combine Jumps Automation’s expertise in artificial intelligence and automation with C-DOT’s indigenous telecom and security technologies.

The project will follow a structured development and testing cycle, with end-to-end validation conducted at C-DOT’s facilities in New Delhi. It is expected to be deployed as a commercial-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, with provisions for future enterprise integrations.

Structured Development and SaaS Deployment

"This marks a significant step towards harnessing indigenous technology for societal impact and building a strong culture of cyber resilience in India,” the official release said, adding that the project will follow a structured development, testing, and acceptance process with end-to-end validation at C-DOT facilities in New Delhi. The platform is expected to be deployed as a commercial-grade SaaS solution with provisions for future enterprise integrations.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, highlighted the strategic significance of this collaboration in advancing an engaging and impactful cybersecurity awareness platform, reiterating C-DOT’s steadfast commitment to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He stated that the platform is envisaged to enable users to effectively recognize and mitigate cyber threats, strengthen incident response capabilities, and adopt global best practices, thereby contributing to a strengthened culture of cybersecurity awareness and resilience in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Chandak highlighted the transformative potential of the platform in making cybersecurity training interactive and impactful, with a focus on driving behavioural change and reducing human-related cyber risks.