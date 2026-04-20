OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series Launching in India on this Date

OnePlus India is soon going to launch the Nord CE 6 5G series in India. The series will launch in May 2026. The brand has confirmed the launch date and also that there will be two phones this time. In 2025, there was a single launch of Nord CE 5 only. There was no lite version in the series. This time however, the two devices in the series will be OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G. Along with the launch date, the company has confirmed some details about the device. Let's take a look.









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OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G series is launching in India on May 7, 2026. The Nord CE 6 5G will come in different colours including - Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black. The Nord CE 6 Lite 5G will come in two colours as well - Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. The Nord CE 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and will feature a display with support for 144fps gaming and 3200Hz of touch-sampling rate.

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The Nord CE 6 will also feature a 33,000mm square large vapour cooling chamber. Further, Nord CE 6 will feature an 8000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging with further support for 27.5W wired reverse charging. There will be a 6.78-inch panel on the device with support for 1.5K resolution and IP ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K.