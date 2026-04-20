OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series Launching in India on this Date

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G series is launching in India on May 7, 2026. The Nord CE 6 5G will come in different colours including - Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • OnePlus India is soon going to launch the Nord CE 6 5G series in India.
  • The series will launch in May 2026.
  • The brand has confirmed the launch date and also that there will be two phones this time.

Follow Us

oneplus nord ce 6 series launching in

OnePlus India is soon going to launch the Nord CE 6 5G series in India. The series will launch in May 2026. The brand has confirmed the launch date and also that there will be two phones this time. In 2025, there was a single launch of Nord CE 5 only. There was no lite version in the series. This time however, the two devices in the series will be OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G. Along with the launch date, the company has confirmed some details about the device. Let's take a look.




Read More - Realme Buds T500 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G series is launching in India on May 7, 2026. The Nord CE 6 5G will come in different colours including - Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black. The Nord CE 6 Lite 5G will come in two colours as well - Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. The Nord CE 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and will feature a display with support for 144fps gaming and 3200Hz of touch-sampling rate.

Read More - Nothing is India’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand, and I am Not Surprised

The Nord CE 6 will also feature a 33,000mm square large vapour cooling chamber. Further, Nord CE 6 will feature an 8000mAh battery with support for 80W  SUPERVOOC fast-charging with further support for 27.5W wired reverse charging. There will be a 6.78-inch panel on the device with support for 1.5K resolution and IP ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Aslam Rajasthan :

Mts is CDMA STel I don't know so that why

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

S.R. :

Was expecting another price hike soon. But this price hike looks ok. I thought they would charge Rs. 1200 for…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Rohit :

Bas docomo. Lekin koi nai aayga wapas atleast 3-4 saal tak koi new operator ko ye 3 log mil kr…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Rohit :

Ye hoga because Trai has given new order n all ab jab fir se Trai bolega fir ye new hike…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

JioLover :

Why they will come back? They came to India because we were giving costly things (spectrum) at throwaway prices. When…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments