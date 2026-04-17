Realme Buds T500 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched a new TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphone in India called the Buds T500 Pro. These boast a great battery life and offer high decibels of ANC (active noise cancellation). There are many additional features as well for a very affordable price. These features include things such as multi-device connectivity and low-latency gaming performance. Take a look at the price and specifications of the Realme Buds T500 Pro in India below.









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Realme Buds T500 Pro Price in India

Realme Buds T500 Pro are priced at Rs 2,799. These TWS earphones are available in the following colour options: Orange Mint, Lemon Cola, and Chocolate. You will be able to purchase these earphones from platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and the Realme India website. You will be able to get them starting April 23, 2026. For the initial period, you will be able to buy these earbuds for a discount of Rs 200 (between April 23 to April 26).

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Realme Buds T500 Pro Specifications in India

Realme Buds T500 Pro come with 12.4mm drivers and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless along with support for LHDC 5.0 codec. This enables high-quality audio transmission of up to 24-bit and 96 kHz.

The earphones use a titanium-plated diaphragm for delivering a deeper bass and a more expansive soundstage. The earphones have support for ANC up to 50dB with a wide 5000Hz range using a real-time AI system that adapts based on your ear fit and surroundings. There’s a six-microphone setup for clearer calls and they also support live translation including both two-way and face-to-face modes.