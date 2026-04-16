Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Series Gets a Price Cut in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is available on Flipkart as well as the Samsung India website. The Galaxy S25 5G is priced at Rs 56,999 for the 128GB of internal storage and Rs 62,999 for the 256GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 5G series has now received price cuts in India.
  • The price changes are now reflected in all the e-commerce platforms of the country.
  • The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE 5G, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G are now cheaper in India.

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samsung galaxy s25 5g series gets a

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G series has now received price cuts in India. The price changes are now reflected in all the e-commerce platforms of the country. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE 5G, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G are now cheaper in India. Let’s take a look at the new prices of the Galaxy S25 5G series now.




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Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is available on Flipkart as well as the Samsung India website. The Galaxy S25 5G is priced at Rs 56,999 for the 128GB of internal storage and Rs 62,999 for the 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S25 FE 5G is currently listed at Rs 44,999 for the 128GB variant.

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The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This price is reflected on Amazon India website. The Galaxy S26 5G will begin at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G for the same 12GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 1,39,999.

These revised prices are now available across the e-commerce platforms and the official website of Samsung India.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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