OnePlus Pad 4 is Launching in India on this Date

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus Pad 4 in India. The launch date has been confirmed along with some important specifications. The new tablet from OnePlus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. This is a powerful chip and one that also powers the OnePlus 15 5G launched gobally.









Read More - Moto Edge 70 Pro Chipset Details Leaked after Geekbench Listing

The launch date for the OnePlus Pad 4 is April 30, 2026. The Pad 4 will bundle up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The AnTuTu score of this OnePlus tablet is 4.1 million. The tablet will accomodate a 13,380mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging (wired).

The tablet will come with a 13.2-inch display with a 3.4K immersive display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Pad 4 will also support the OnePlus Stylo Pro and it will also come with a Smart Keyboard. All the other details about the tablet along with the pricing details will be revealed on April 30, 2026.

Read More - Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 Series Launched in India: Price

The display of the OnePlus Pad 4 will come with support for 1000nits of high-brightness mode and up to 540Hz of touch sampling rate.