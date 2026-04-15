Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 Series Launched in India: Price

Xiaomi has unveiled the latest TV S Mini LED 2026 series in India. There are three sizes that this TV series is available in. There’s a 55-inch, 65-inch, and then a 75-inch variant available. These are premium TVs and will be available for pre-booking from starting now. Let’s take a look at the prices of these TVs.









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Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 Series Price in India

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 series has launched in India in three sizes and prices:

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 55-inch = Rs 51,999

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 65-inch = Rs 71,999

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 75-inch = Rs 99,999

There are bank offers available as well. The base 55-inch variant gets a discount offer of Rs 3,000 from the bank. The 65-inch and the 75-inch variants get Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 discount offers with specific banks.

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The pre-booking has started and will go on till April 21, and the bank offers will be available during the pre-booking period along with a 2-year extended warranty, taking the total coverage to 4 years. There are no-cost EMI options as well.

The special thing about this new TV S Mini LED 2026 series from Xiaomi is that it comes with a 34W quad-speaker system tuned with Xiaomi Sound and Dolby Audio. The core of the experience is given by the QD Mini-LED technology which delivers deeper blacks and a higher contrast, resulting in sharper visuals.