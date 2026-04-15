OnePlus Nord 6 is a Better Choice Over Nord 5

Reported by Tanuja K 0

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Highlights

  • The OnePlus Nord 5 is a device from yesteryear.
  • It launched in July of 2025.
  • Now, OnePlus Nord 6 5G has also launched in India and some other parts of the globe.

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oneplus nord 6 is a better choice

The OnePlus Nord 5 is a device from yesteryear. It launched in July of 2025. Now, OnePlus Nord 6 5G has also launched in India and some other parts of the globe. The OnePlus Nord 6 5G brings many upgrades over the Nord 5 5G, and what’s interesting is that the price difference between the two devices is very small. Especially if you also take advantage of the bank offers for instant discount and old device exchange offers, then the Nord 6 5G becomes a great value deal over the Nord 5 5G.




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For example, the Nord 6 5G has a 9000mAh with support for 80W fast-charging. There’s a new G2 Wi-Fi chip on the device which is also inside the OnePlus 15 5G, the flagship phone from the company. The Nord 5 5G has a 6800mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. So the battery life of the Nord 6 5G will definitely be better.

Both the devices have a 50MP + 8MP camera setup at the rear. For the front camera, both the devices have a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The Nord 5 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC while the Nord 6 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

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The Nord 6 5G supports up to 165Hz refresh rate for select gaming titles. There’s a touch-response rate support for 3200Hz. What’s even more special about the Nord 6 5G is that it comes with the following IP ratings - IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K. These ratings are not present for the Nord 5 5G.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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