Vivo X Fold 6 to Use a 200MP Camera from the X300 Series

Vivo X Fold 6 5G will launch soon. The Vivo X Fold 6 5G will have a camera upgrade over the X Fold 5 5G. There is information online which suggests that the device will feature a 200MP camera from the X300 5G series. This could also mean a design change for the camera island since the camera sensor would also be bigger.









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This information was shared by a popular tech tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS). The battery inside the X Fold 6 5G could be a massive 7000mAh in size. The device could also feature a 50MP periscope lens with telemacro support. There's always one thing that you can expect with a Vivo X series device, and that is a great camera setup.

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Thus, a 200MP camera sensor inside the X Fold 6 5G won't surprise us at all. Vivo is yet to tease the device and there's no guidance on when it will hit the global markets including India. We expect the phone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 as the X Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.