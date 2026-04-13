Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Infinix Note 60 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, and the device will be able to support 120fps gaming on CODM and it includes a 4758mm square vapor chamber unit for heat dissipation.

Highlights

  • Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch soon in India.
  • The device will launch on April 13, 2026.
  • Some specifications, the key ones, are now out about the device on Flipkart.

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infinix note 60 pro specifications revealed ahead

Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch soon in India. The device will launch on April 13, 2026. Some specifications, the key ones, are now out about the device on Flipkart. This also signals that the phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart. Let's take a look at the specifications of the Infinix Note 60 Pro which are now surfacing online.




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Infinix Note 60 Pro Key Specifications in India

Infinix Note 60 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, and the device will be able to support 120fps gaming on CODM and it includes a 4758mm square vapor chamber unit for heat dissipation. The phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with support for 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness.

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The phone will get a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W all-round fast charging. It will get three years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. There are now pre-orders for the phone available in India and there's up to Rs 3,000 bank discount as well. The phone also has a camera which will support 15x digital zoom and 4K video recording.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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