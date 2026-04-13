Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Redmi A7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.9-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, with support for peak brightness of up to 800nits. There's Wet Touch technology 2.0 on the phone which ensures accurate and responsive input, even when fingers are damp or oily.

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Highlights

  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G has launched finally in India.
  • This is the latest entry in the A series from Redmi.
  • The device has a large display and an octa-core 5G processor.

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redmi a7 pro 5g launched in india

Redmi A7 Pro 5G has launched finally in India. This is the latest entry in the A series from Redmi. The device has a large display and an octa-core 5G processor. With this, you get a large battery of more than 6000mAh inside this phone with support for standard charging speed. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of this phone quickly.




Read More - OnePlus Nord 6 Now Available in India

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India

Redmi A7 Pro 5G will be available in India in two memory variants:

  • 4GB + 64GB = Rs 12,499
  • 4GB + 128GB = Rs 13,499

As part of an introductory offer, users will get a Rs 1,000 discount on both the variants, making the effective price Rs 12,499.

Read More - Samsung to Increase Price of Multiple A Series Phones in India

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Redmi A7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.9-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, with support for peak brightness of up to 800nits. There's Wet Touch technology 2.0 on the phone which ensures accurate and responsive input, even when fingers are damp or oily.

The device packs a 6300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and in-box charge and it also enables 7.5W wired reverse charging. There's an octa-core 5G processor inside the phone with support for 8GB virtual RAM expansion. The phone will run on HyperOS 3.0 out of the box and for camera, there's a 32MP AI dual-rear camera at the back and an 8MP front camera.

The device has a 2TB expandable storage (via microSD card).

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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