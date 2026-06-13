Bharti Airtel has announced a limited-period offer on its Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription, allowing customers to access content from 20 OTT platforms for Rs 99 per month. The offer is available for a limited time and aims to provide users with a consolidated entertainment experience through a single subscription.

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Key Highlights Airtel is offering Xstream Play Premium at a promotional price of Rs 99 per month until June 18, 2026.

The subscription provides access to content from 20 OTT platforms through a single plan.

Users can access platforms including Netflix, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, PlayFlix and Eros Now.

The offer is available through the Airtel Thanks app and Airtel Xstream Play platform.

The telecom operator said the promotional pricing will be available until June 18, 2026. Through the offer, Airtel is looking to make premium OTT content more accessible by bringing together multiple streaming services under one platform.

Airtel Xstream Play Premium at Rs 99

Airtel Xstream Play Premium is the company’s content aggregation platform that combines content from multiple OTT providers within a single application. Under the current promotional offer, eligible users can subscribe to the service at Rs 99 per month and gain access to entertainment content available across 20 OTT platforms.

The service includes content from platforms such as Netflix, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, PlayFlix, Eros Now and several other streaming services. Airtel said users can watch movies, web series, live TV channels and other entertainment content through the Xstream Play platform.

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The subscription is available for Android users and can be accessed through the Airtel Thanks app as well as the Airtel Xstream Play application.

Access to Content Across Multiple Genres

With the Xstream Play Premium offering, Bharti Airtel is providing access to a wide range of entertainment content spanning different genres and categories. Users can browse content from multiple OTT services through a single interface instead of managing separate subscriptions across various streaming platforms.

The company highlighted that the platform brings together content from different providers, enabling customers to discover and access entertainment through one subscription. The offering includes movies, original web series, television content and other digital entertainment options available from participating OTT partners.

The bundled approach is aimed at simplifying content access for users who regularly consume entertainment from multiple streaming services.

Other OTT-Focused Offerings From Airtel

Apart from the promotional Xstream Play Premium subscription, Airtel also offers other entertainment-focused plans that bundle OTT benefits.

One such offering is the All OTT Pack priced at Rs 279. The pack provides access to multiple OTT platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other participating services.

Airtel also offers a Rs 279 Data Pack that combines data benefits with OTT access. According to the details shared by the company, the pack comes with 1GB of data and access to several streaming platforms for a validity period of 30 days. Additional usage beyond the bundled data entitlement is charged based on the customer’s applicable base tariff.

The OTT benefits available under the data pack include access to Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Mobile, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play Premium and other supported streaming services.

Limited-Time Offer

The Rs 99 pricing for Airtel Xstream Play Premium is available for a limited duration, with the company stating that the offer will remain valid until June 18, 2026. Customers interested in subscribing can do so through the Airtel Thanks app or the Airtel Xstream Play platform.

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With this latest promotional offer, Airtel is expanding its entertainment portfolio by making access to multiple OTT services available through a single subscription. The move further strengthens the operator’s content aggregation strategy, which focuses on bringing entertainment from various streaming providers together on one platform for users seeking a unified viewing experience.

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