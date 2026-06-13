MacBook Air M5 Gets Price Cut, Lowest Ever in India

Apple has dropped the price of one of the best-selling MacBooks, the MacBook Air M5, to an all-time low, making it a real steal deal for buyers looking for a flagship upgrade. The new M5 MacBook Air is the trimmed-down version of the top-end flagships, the MacBook Pro models, but still gets all the required flagship features, including the latest chips, making it among the most powerful and efficient laptops in the segment.

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Key Highlights Apple MacBook Air M5 is available at its lowest-ever price through a Vijay Sales offer.

The laptop was launched in India at Rs 1,19,900.

Vijay Sales is offering a direct discount of Rs 10,610, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,09,290.

Additional bank offers can further reduce the price to nearly Rs 1 lakh.

The best offer is available for ICICI Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank credit card holders.

Also Read: Apple’s first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro confirmed for 2026

Apple MacBook Air M5 Now Selling For A Flat Discount Of Rs. 10,000 – No Questions Asked

Prominent and trusted electronic seller, Vijay Sales, has announced this offer where Apple MacBook Air M5, which was launched for Rs 1,19,900, gets a price cut of Rs. 10,710, bringing down the price to just Rs 1,09.290 only. Can we avail an additional discount? Vijay Sales is offering an additional discount for credit card holders of prominent banks like ICICI, SBI, Axis, HDFC, BOB, and Yes Bank.

For ICIC, SBI, and AXIS bank’s credit card holders, there is an additional price slash of Rs 9,000, taking the MacBook Air M5 price down to just Rs 1,00,290, so you can get a new MacBook Air M5 for Rs 1 lakh. Other credit cards like HSBC are offering a flat off Rs 6000. HDFC is offering a Rs 4500 instant discount, and lastly, BOB and Yes Bank’s credit card holders can avail a Rs 3000 and Rs 2500 discount respectively.

Also Read: Here is Your first look at Apple’s stunning new iPhone Fold/Ultra

Apple MacBook Air M5 – Specification and Features

To give you a refresher about the specs, MacBook Air M5 was launched in March 2026, and without any delays, the laptop became one of the best-selling laptops in the segment, especially for the specs we get for the price.

On the inside, we get the latest 3nm-M5 chipset developed by Apple, which is a great upgrade over the previous M series chipsets as a whole. Also, the MacBook Air M5’s base variant gets a storage upgrade, where it starts with 512GB of SSD storage and can be further expanded up to 4TB as well. Also, we get a faster 16GB of RAM onboard.

On the front, we get a center stage supported 12MP camera with two display variants: a 13.6-inch and a 15.3-inch with 500 nits of brightness. However, the pricing mentioned above is applicable to the 13.6-inch model. On the connectivity side, the MacBook Air M5 comes with support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Apple MacBook Air M5 – Is It Worth Buying?

Apple MacBook Air M5 is among the best-selling laptops within the under Rs. 1,20,000 price tag segment. The laptop not only offers great performance, but also all of this comes under a sleek, premium design.

If we check the reviews, the laptop is already approved by many buyers. Right now, the MacBook Air M5 gets a 4.6 rating out of 5 in Flipkart, where users have specifically appreciated the Performance, Battery, display, and how Value for money this laptop is. Amazon India has given a 4.9 overall rating out of 5.

The laptop on these e-commerce platforms is still priced a little higher compared to Vijay Sales, so definitely, this is a steal deal.

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