Here is Your first look at Apple’s stunning new iPhone Fold/Ultra

Cupertino giant, Apple, made its way to the top headlines with its new, much-anticipated foldable phone’s dummy images surfacing online. The foldable by Apple, possibly to launch as iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, showcases a design like Microsoft Surface Duo, giving it a wider dimension.

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Key Highlights Apple iPhone Fold a.ka iPhone Ultra’s new dummy images are out!

To get a duo-housed camera on the rear with a single punch-hole-like camera on the front, on the top left corner.

Expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Model.

Apple iPhone Fold/Ultra – New Dummy Images Surfaced Online

The foldable mobile phone market has seen a good adoption for premium consumers, where now the market is led by Samsung, Google, followed by the Chinese smartphone makers like OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and Motorola. However, users will now get a chance to choose between Apple’s operating system and the Android operating system. Talking about Apple’s new foldable, the smartphone has been under work for a long period and has faced delays, but now with new leaks and renders, and a sneak peek into the design and first-look gives a hint that now the Cupertino giant is confident to launch its’ first ever foldable in the market.

The dummy units for the new ultra phone show a horizontally housed duo-cameras on the rear over an island, with the flash and microphone sensor added on the right side and the Apple logo in the middle of the back.

When unfolded, the iPhone Ultra/Fold selfie shooter is now placed on the top left corner, similar to the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 models. The volume lookers are located on the top. As per a prominent tipster, Sonny Dickson, who also shared the dummy units, also shared that the Cupertino giant will launch the phone only in the white color option. However, a few other rumors, as well as the leaked render images, claim that we will see a Black colored option added to the catalogue.

Apple iPhone Fold/Ultra – Expected Specification and Features

Talking about the leaked specification and features, the most premium, or let’s call it the most expensive phone within the iPhone lineup, will be coming with some premium features; however, to maintain the cost-effectiveness compared to its competitors like Samsung, there will be a few cost-cutting measures. As per the leaks, the new foldable will ditch the Action Button and will rely on using Touch ID instead of Face ID, saving room for display by skipping the Face ID sensor.

Display

On the display side, the iPhone Ultra/Fold is set to get a bigger crease-free 7.76-inch LTPO OLED supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and will have a peak resolution of 1920 x 2713 pixels. The cover display on the front will be a 5.49-inch panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays will get the top-notch protection, thanks to Ceramic Glass protection.

Chipset – A20 vs A19

The phone will be powered by the new generation flagship, the A20 chip, which is built under TSMC’s 2NM process, making it the only foldable with the most powerful chipset, offering way more power efficiency and performance out of the box. On paper, the new chipset promises to offer 15% increase in performance with 30% increase in battery efficiency over the existing A19 chipset. Also, with TSMC’s Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) chip packaging technology, which integrates RAM and GPU with the processor itself, leaving more space on the motherboard and improving transfer speed and efficiency.

Camera

Circling back to the dummy images surfaced online reveals the phone offers a duo-house camera setup where we will see the existing 48MP sensor from iPhone 17 models coupled with a 48MP ultra wide angle sensor and a dual-LED flash with an 18MP selfie shooter on the front.

Battery

Apple iPhone Ultra/Fold will be offering a pretty decent battery, where rumors point to around a 5000mAh battery. Considering it is coupled with the most efficient chipset but needs to power two displays together with a peak refresh rate of 120 Hz, it does lead to a question about its reliability to stay up for long. We can expect the iPhone fold to last for up to one whole day with a full charge.

Apple iPhone Fold/Ultra – Expected Price and Launch Date

With the dummy images and renders surfacing online, we can be a little bit more confident in confirming the iPhone Fold/Ultra is happening. As far as leaks are concerned, strong rumors suggest that Apple will keep the price tag to just $2000 (translating to around Rs. 1,90,000 in India), giving a tough call for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As per the latest rumors, the iPhone Fold/Ultra will launch alongside the iPhone 18 models in September this year.