Vivo X500 Series to Feature Upgraded Dimensity 9500

Vivo, the Chinese tech giant, could launch the Vivo X500 with an upgraded Dimensity 9500 chipset, instead of the Dimensity 9600. There will be multiple phones inside the Vivo X500 series, with the vanilla device being the X500 and it will also be the entry-level phone in the series. The Vivo X500 Pro could be powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. However, there are also reports which suggest that the regular or standard X500 will feature the Dimensity 9600.

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Key Highlights Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo X500 with an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, although some reports suggest it could feature the newer Dimensity 9600.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X500 may use an enhanced version of the Dimensity 9500 with improved performance and power efficiency.

The device is rumored to feature a 64MP periscope telephoto camera, an upgrade over the 50MP telephoto sensor found on the Vivo X300.

Vivo X500 could pack a large 7500mAh battery alongside a 6.59-inch display, focusing on both endurance and flagship performance.

The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are expected to feature the more powerful Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and may launch in China around October-November before arriving in global markets later.

Popular tech tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has shared that the Vivo X500 will feature the Dimensity 9500 SoC from the last year. However, it will be an upgraded chip with more power and efficiency, but still rank lower than the Dimensity 9600. Moreover, the device could feature an upgraded 64MP periscope telephoto sensor for better zoomed in shots. The Vivo X300 has a 50MP telephoto sensor. Thus, we can expect better shots and more clarity from the Vivo X500 (even the standard model).

Further, Vivo X500 could feature a large 7500mAh battery with a 6.59-inch large display as well. The Dimensity 9500 is a powerful chip, and already powers plenty of flagship devices across the world. The Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max could feature the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

It will be an interesting decision from Vivo if this actually happens. As for the launch timeline, we expect that the Vivo X500 series will hit in the China market somewhere around October or November, and then in December could launch in India and the other global markets. Vivo X series phones are the best when it comes to phone photography. Vivo has ensured that the consistency of improving cameras continues. The X300 series is currently headlined with the Vivo X300 Ultra, which recently launched for India as well and it features support for exceptional photography, especially when paired with select accessories.