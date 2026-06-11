Starlink in Active Discussions with Indian Government: Executive

Starlink has said that it is still in active discussions with the Indian government for getting permissions to launch services. SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink is going to go for IPO in the near future. Amidst this, news reports surfaced saying that Starlink has hit a snag yet again with launching services in India.

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Key Highlights Starlink has clarified that it remains in active and productive discussions with the Indian government regarding the launch of its services in the country.

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, stated that reports suggesting fresh hurdles are based on unsubstantiated claims and do not reflect the ongoing regulatory discussions.

Starlink said it has received encouraging feedback from Indian authorities regarding its potential to improve connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

A final operating license and satellite spectrum allocation are still pending before Starlink can commercially launch services in India.

The company has developed a customized deployment model for India to comply with the country's technology, regulatory, and security requirements.

Addressing this, Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, on social media platform X mentioned, “Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources. We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner.”

Starlink Gets Encouraging Feedback from Indian Government

Starlink said that through its discussions, it has received encouraging feedback on its capabilities to advance India’s connectivity goals. A final license is still pending for the company to launch services in India. Regardless, even if the company had secured a license, and all the regulatory approvals, it would still need to wait for the government to allocate airwaves for the same.

This is something still pending and that is why, even Jio and Airtel are waiting to launch space broadband services iin India for enterprises and consumers both.

“We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink’s capabilities and its potential to advance India’s connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions. We remain fully committed to India and to working with the Government to bring Starlink’s services very soon to the country,” Dreyer added.

India is a complex country, and to launch services here, Starlink has taken note of several things to align with the security norms and protocols. One of the biggest challenges for a company like Starlink is to adhere to non-uniform policies in every nation. It is not a one-size-fit-all scenario. For every country that Starlink wants to launch in, it has different sets of rules and criterias to meet.

“To align with India’s sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements, Starlink has set up a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India’s strategic framework,” Dreyer concluded on her social media post.

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