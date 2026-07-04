OnePlus Could Lose OxygenOS in India and Adopt ColorOS

OxygenOS is the operating system we see on OnePlus phones today. Realme UI is the software on the Realme phones. Meanwhile, OPPO uses ColorOS globally. OnePlus India uses OxygenOS, but in China, these devices still get ColorOS. OnePlus and OPPO, back in 2021, decided to share the same codebase of ColorOS. That is why, the operating systems of both phones have seemed very similar. OnePlus could now shift entirely to ColorOS, and the same could happen for Realme phones too. We are talking globally, including India, as per a Smartprix report.

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OnePlus to Shift Focus from Global Markets to India and China

OnePlus is now shifting its focus from global markets to India and China. The company launched the new devices in North America as well as Europe in the last few years. But that will now change. The regions have not necessarily helped the brand grow its global presence, and the revenues have not grown either. Thus, OnePlus will shift its focus from global markets to just India and China. India has always been a big market for the brand, and China, being the home country for the brand, has seen demand for devices such as OnePlus Ace series and more.

Realme UI will also change to ColorOS now. However, this would not feel as big a shift to the Realme users. This is because for Realme users, the devices have already been running an OS which is very close to ColorOS. When will this shift happen? We don’t know. Further, these details have not been confirmed by either of the brands. For the unaware, all of the three aforementioned brands are actually under the same parent company, BBK Electronics. With a single OS in sight, the developments and rollouts should happen faster. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more such updates.