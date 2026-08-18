Vivo Y31T 5G India Launch Confirmed

Vivo is soon going to launch a new Y series phone in India called Vivo Y31T 5G. The Y series has always been focused on the offline market by the brand. Vivo Y31T 5G will go on sale in India via the official Vivo website. The new Y series phone has already been listed on the online store in the market. This means, that Vivo may have already started circulating the device in the offline sales channels to make it sales ready. Due to the listing on the website, we can see the specifications of the Vivo Y31T 5G in India. However, the price is still unkown. But we know plenty still about other things which will affect the price.

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Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India

Vivo Y31T 5G will be available in India in three memory variants – 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB. The price is yet to be updated on the website. It will be available in three colours – Crimson Red, Golden Mist, and Seashore. The exact launch date of the phone has not yet been updated by the brand. We will soon get the details, however.

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Vivo Y31T 5G Specifications in India

The Vivo Y31T 5G has launched in India with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1250nits peak brightness, and 83% NTSC colour gamut. The Vivo Y31T 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, with two performance cores, clocked at 2.2 GHz.