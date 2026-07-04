Top 3 OTT Releases You Shouldn’t Miss This Weekend

The weekend is here, and the rainy season makes it a great time to chill and binge-watch. We’ve got you covered with the top 3 OTT releases to watch on OTT this weekend.

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Key Highlights

  • From crime-comedy and psychological drama to supernatural horror, we've got you covered with the best set of OTT movies and TV shows you can watch.
  • The movie and TV shows are set to stream on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.
  • We have also added a Bonus watchlist including movies and TV shows you shouldn’t miss this weekend.

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Top 3 Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT This Weekend

Many prominent OTTs, including Netflix, JioCinema, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, have new releases this month, making this weekend the perfect time to watch.

1. Pritam and Pedro – TV Series

pritam and pedro

  • OTT Release Date: July 3, 2026
  • Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
  • Stars: Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Satyadeep Mishra.

Pritam and Pedro are among the most anticipated releases on OTT. Arshad Warsi, famous for movies like Munna Bhai, Jolly LLB, and Golmaal, plays Inspector Pedro Gonsalves, an old-school, tech-challenged crime branch cop, alongside Pritam Parker, played by Vir Hirani, a young computer genius and hacker.

The story revolves around how the duo joins hands to solve a high-profile case involving a politician’s kidnapped son. The movie will be released in Hindi first.

Also Read: Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT for This Weekend

2. Mollywood Times – Movie

mollywood times

  • OTT Release Date: July 3, 2026

Psychological dark comedy: MollyMollywood Times. The movie features a cast including Naslen K Gafoor, Basil Joseph, Vineenth Sreenivasan, and Sharaf U Dheen, and a young aspiring filmmaker, played by Naslen, who dreams of becoming the “Malayalam industry’s greatest horror director” and is determined to do so despite his father’s warning.

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The movie is available in dubbed versions like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release for Netflix Also in India

3. Muthassi – TV Series

muthassi

  • OTT Release Date: July 3, 2026
  • Where to Watch: Zee5
  • Stars: Veteran actor KPAC Leela, Amith Chkalakkal, Akhil Bhargavan, and Orhan Hyder

Zee5 is set to release a new Malayalam TV series, following the Malayalam blockbuster Patriot, which premiered last month.

The series is a supernatural horror set in a village on the Kerala-Karnataka border, where Leela learns that her son’s behavior has changed after her husband’s return to their ancestral home.

She learns of an ancient curse that has haunted their family for generations.

Also Read: Top 5 Must-Watch Movies and TV Shows Hitting OTT This Week

Here are the top 3 movies and TV series we have filtered out for you to watch this weekend.

Apart from the listed movies and TV series, we also recommend watching Daddi Ki Shaddi, starring Kapil Sharma, streaming on Netflix, and Karakkam, a horor-comedy starring Sreenath Bhasi, set to stream on Sony Liv.

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FAQs

What are the best OTT releases to watch this weekend?

Top OTT releases for this weekend include Pritam and Pedro, Mollywood Times, and Muthassi.

Where can I watch Pritam and Pedro?

Pritam and Pedro is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from July 3, 2026.

Which OTT platform is streaming Mollywood Times?

Mollywood Times is available on JioHotstar and can be streamed in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Which OTT release is best for horror fans?

Our pick is Muthassi for horror fans. The TV series revolves around a supernatural theme centered on an ancient family curse.

What are the bonus OTT recommendations this weekend?

Besides the top three picks, you can also watch Daddi Ki Shaddi on Netflix and Karakkam on Sony LIV.

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