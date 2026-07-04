Top 3 OTT Releases You Shouldn’t Miss This Weekend

The weekend is here, and the rainy season makes it a great time to chill and binge-watch. We’ve got you covered with the top 3 OTT releases to watch on OTT this weekend.

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Key Highlights From crime-comedy and psychological drama to supernatural horror, we've got you covered with the best set of OTT movies and TV shows you can watch.

The movie and TV shows are set to stream on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

We have also added a Bonus watchlist including movies and TV shows you shouldn’t miss this weekend.

Top 3 Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT This Weekend

Many prominent OTTs, including Netflix, JioCinema, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, have new releases this month, making this weekend the perfect time to watch.

1. Pritam and Pedro – TV Series

OTT Release Date: July 3, 2026

July 3, 2026 Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Stars: Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Satyadeep Mishra.

Pritam and Pedro are among the most anticipated releases on OTT. Arshad Warsi, famous for movies like Munna Bhai, Jolly LLB, and Golmaal, plays Inspector Pedro Gonsalves, an old-school, tech-challenged crime branch cop, alongside Pritam Parker, played by Vir Hirani, a young computer genius and hacker.

The story revolves around how the duo joins hands to solve a high-profile case involving a politician’s kidnapped son. The movie will be released in Hindi first.

Also Read: Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT for This Weekend

2. Mollywood Times – Movie