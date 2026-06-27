Many OTT providers like Amazon Prime, Netflix, SonyLive, and JioHotstar are releasing new movies and TV shows, be it from comedy to crime thriller, and historical theme movies, we’ve got you covered with all! If you are someone planning to chill this weekend by watching some amazing thriller movies and TV shows, here we have a list of the best movies and TV shows you can watch on OTT.

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Key Highlights Here is the list of the best movies and TV shows to watch on OTT for this weekend on July 27, 2026.

The list includes historic thrillers, crime thrillers, and even Hollywood comedy movies and TV shows.

You can watch these movies on platforms like Netflix and JioHotstar.

Movies and TV shows to watch on OTT for this weekend

From historic movies like Raja Shivaji to John Cena’s comedy, Little Brothers, and even crime thriller TV shows like Lingam are making their way to OTT screens this weekend. Let’s take a sneak peek into it,

1. Raja Shivaji

Director: Riteish Deshmukh

IMDb Rate: 7.5/10

OTT Platform: Netflix

Original Language: Marathi

Directed and led by Riteish Deshmukh, the historic movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey of fighting against the Mughals to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

The movie is originally released in the Marathi language, but viewers can enjoy the Hindi dub version too. The movie stars some prominent cast members like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachan, Genelia, and Sanjay Dutt too.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release for Netflix Also in India

2. Lingam