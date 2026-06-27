Highlights
- Prominent OTT Providers like Netflix and JioHotstar are offering major blockbuster hit movies and TV shows for this weekend,
- The list includes James Cameron’s Avatar movie, as well as the recently released Riteish Deshmukh Raja Shivaji movie.
- You can watch the movies on Netflix and JioHotstar this weekend.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Many OTT providers like Amazon Prime, Netflix, SonyLive, and JioHotstar are releasing new movies and TV shows, be it from comedy to crime thriller, and historical theme movies, we’ve got you covered with all! If you are someone planning to chill this weekend by watching some amazing thriller movies and TV shows, here we have a list of the best movies and TV shows you can watch on OTT.
Key Highlights
- Here is the list of the best movies and TV shows to watch on OTT for this weekend on July 27, 2026.
- The list includes historic thrillers, crime thrillers, and even Hollywood comedy movies and TV shows.
- You can watch these movies on platforms like Netflix and JioHotstar.
Movies and TV shows to watch on OTT for this weekend
From historic movies like Raja Shivaji to John Cena’s comedy, Little Brothers, and even crime thriller TV shows like Lingam are making their way to OTT screens this weekend. Let’s take a sneak peek into it,
1. Raja Shivaji
- Director: Riteish Deshmukh
- IMDb Rate: 7.5/10
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Original Language: Marathi
Directed and led by Riteish Deshmukh, the historic movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey of fighting against the Mughals to establish Hindavi Swarajya.
The movie is originally released in the Marathi language, but viewers can enjoy the Hindi dub version too. The movie stars some prominent cast members like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachan, Genelia, and Sanjay Dutt too.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release for Netflix Also in India
2. Lingam
- IMDb Rate: N/A