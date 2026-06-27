Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT for This Weekend

Many OTT providers like Amazon Prime, Netflix, SonyLive, and JioHotstar are releasing new movies and TV shows, be it from comedy to crime thriller, and historical theme movies, we’ve got you covered with all! If you are someone planning to chill this weekend by watching some amazing thriller movies and TV shows, here we have a list of the best movies and TV shows you can watch on OTT.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is the list of the best movies and TV shows to watch on OTT for this weekend on July 27, 2026.
  • The list includes historic thrillers, crime thrillers, and even Hollywood comedy movies and TV shows.
  • You can watch these movies on platforms like Netflix and JioHotstar.

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Movies and TV shows to watch on OTT for this weekend

From historic movies like Raja Shivaji to John Cena’s comedy, Little Brothers, and even crime thriller TV shows like Lingam are making their way to OTT screens this weekend. Let’s take a sneak peek into it,

1. Raja Shivaji

best movies and tv shows to watch this weekend

  • Director: Riteish Deshmukh
  • IMDb Rate: 7.5/10
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Original Language: Marathi

Directed and led by Riteish Deshmukh, the historic movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey of fighting against the Mughals to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

The movie is originally released in the Marathi language, but viewers can enjoy the Hindi dub version too. The movie stars some prominent cast members like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachan, Genelia, and Sanjay Dutt too.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release for Netflix Also in India

2. Lingam

best tv shows to watch

  • IMDb Rate: N/A

This is for the readers who love watching Crime thrillers! Lingam is a Tamil crime thriller that revolves around the story of a talented kabaddi champion who was wrongly accused of murder, which shattered his dream of becoming a police officer. This cruelty transforms him into a notorious figure.

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The movie is available in dubbed versions too, where viewers can enjoy watching it in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and even in Bengali.

Also Read: Top 5 South Blockbusters Movies Hitting OTT This Week!

3. Little Brothers

best comedy movies and tv shows to watch

  • Director: Matt Spicer
  • IMDb Rate: N/A
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Original Language: English

This is for the readers who want to spend their weekend with hilarious jokes. We have John Cena back on screen in 2026 with Little Brothers. The movie revolves around a famous real estate agent whose life was disrupted when his little brother reappeared and came back into his life.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 to Stream on Amazon Prime Video From June 18

4. Avatar: Fire and Ash

best movies to watch

  • Director: James Cameron
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
  • Original Language: English

For Hollywood lovers, James Cameron directed the blockbuster hit, Avatar. Fire and Ash is now available to stream on OTT! If you are someone who has been following the Avatar movies for years, then this is the perfect weekend to get another chance to watch the new Avatar movie on your TV screen.

The new plot revolves around the avatar couple, Jake Sully and Neytiri, who were grieving the loss of their eldest son, and suddenly they encounter a much more aggressive Na’vi tribe known as the “Ash People” led by the fiery Varang. The movie makes its way to OTT screens after almost 6 months of waiting.

Here is the complete list of the best movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend. If you have any more suggestions, feel free to comment in the comments section.

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