Vivo Y6a Launched with a 7200mAh Battery

Vivo has just launched a new smartphone with a large battery. The phone we are talking about is the Vivo Y6a. It has a large battery, meaning it will deliver longer usage in a single charge to the users and along with it integrates a Snapdragon chipset. It will run on the latest version of OriginOS from Vivo. The device has not launched in India, but instead, it is a China launch, and it is an affordable phone. The reason why we are talking about this phone here is that the Y series always makes it to India.

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Vivo Y6a Specifications and Price

Vivo Y6a features a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 1570 x 720p resolution, and support for 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1200nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is a 7200mAh battery in the phone and it supports 44W fast-charging. Vivo claims that the phone will retain its battery for up to six years. It will have a lifespan of 1800 charge cycles. The device features a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera. There is support for additional 8GB of RAM virtually and it runs on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box.

There is support for many things such as fingerprint unlock, face unlock, dual SIM, and more. Further, the phone comes with IP69 and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. The connectivity options further include things such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and more.