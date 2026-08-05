Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date Confirmed: 7000mAh Battery

Realme 16x 5G will launch soon in India. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand. Realme 16x 5G will feature a 7000mAh battery and a pro-level AI (artificial intelligence) camera. The phone will be sold in two colours. The design of the phone has been confirmed along with a few more things.

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There is a triple-camera setup at the rear stacked vertically on a camera island, and the third camera has LED lighting around the camera sensor. The Realme 16x 5G will be sold in a Black and White colour variant. Some details about the phone apart from this have also been confirmed. Let us take a look at them.

Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date

Realme 16x 5G will launch in India on August 12, 2026, 12 PM. The smartphone will be powered by Realme’s self-developed Flux Engine. The Realme 16x 5G will feature 144Hz refresh rate display with highly responsive visuals for gaming. There is Realme’s self-developed GT Boost gaming optimisation engine in the phone. The device will feature a 7000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging, bypass charging, and reverse charging. There is also six years of battery health promised.

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The Realme 16x 5G comes with IP65 rating for dust and water resistance along with military grade shock resistance. There will be a 50MP AI camera and AI features support such as AI Eraser, and AI Ultra Clarity. The device will launch soon in India and will be sold through Flipkart and realme.com and mainline stores. More details on the specifications, pricing, and availability will be revealed at the official launch day.