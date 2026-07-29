Realme 16x 5G to Pack a 7000mAh Battery in India

Realme is soon expected to launch the Realme 16x 5G in India. This is going to be the next phone from the company in the Realme 16 series. This phone will be interesting to see because the prices of the smartphones in general are going up. So we are particularly interested in watching the price segment where this device will fall in. The Realme 16x 5G is now said to pack a 7000mAh battery for the users in India. This has been tipped by PassionateGeekz, a tipster on social media profile X. This would be slightly larger than the battery capacity on the global variant.

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Realme 16x 5G: What Could it Bring for the Indian Market

Realme 16x 5G has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. Now, the phone is said to bundle a 7000mAh battery in India, which would be larger than the 6600mAh battery in the global variant. The phone is also expected to come with support for 45W fast-charging. The device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, featuring a large display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. There could be a 50MP sensor at the back, and a 5MP sensor at the front.

The phone could come in two colours – Endurance Brown, and Glory White. There could be a total of three memory variants including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB. The Realme 16x would join the existing Realme 16 lineup which includes Realme 16, Realme 16T, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro+. This could be an affordable phone meant for the masses. For people who have a 4G phone right now, they could get this 5G phone as it would be a decent upgrade. The Realme 16x 5G would likely have a standard design as per the industry standards. To stay updated with technology related developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.