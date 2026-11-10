Reliance Jio is Offering One Recharge for Free with this Plan

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is offering one free recharge to the users if they recharge with select plans right now. This offer is being run by Bharti Airtel as well. We do not understand what is exactly happening here, but whatever it is, it is good for the users. The Rs 299 and Rs 399 plans are the ones which are under the offer right now. The Rs 299 and Rs 349 plans are available for consumers across India, in all the telecom circles of India. Here’s what you need to know about the offer.

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Reliance Jio Rs 299 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 299 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The telecom operator offers JioTV and JioAICloud subscription with this plan. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 10.68.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 349 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The OTT (over-the-top) benefit offered with the plan is JioHotstar Mobile. There is also JioAICloud with 50GB of free storage. The plan also bundles 12 months of free Canva Pro Lite worth Rs 1,590 for the users. There is also JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions.

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Reliance Jio is offering these two prepaid plans with which users get one recharge for free. The free recharge offer is now visible inside the MyJio app. The telco is now giving these recharges for free, but they will definitely put an impact in the average revenue per user (ARPU) growth. Looking at Jio, even Airtel announced a free recharge offer for the consumers. These are popular plans amongst users which come with data and additional benefits. The Canva Pro Lite offer with the Rs 349 plan is just an amazing value addition for the consumers. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated.