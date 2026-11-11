Vivo X500 5G in Red Colour Spotted Before November 25 Launch

Vivo is gearing up to launch its biggest flagship of the year, the Vivo X500 series, with major camera and hardware upgrades on November 25, 2026. A new price and an original image of the Vivo X500 surfaced online through social media, revealing its design and how stunning it looks in the red colour finish. Alongside the leaked image, we also have details on the specifications and features, along with the speculated India price, to help you decide whether it’s worth waiting for the new Vivo X500 India launch.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Vivo X500 series in a new red colour was spotted online, revealing a new design in a premium red finish.
The Vivo X500 comes with a premium red finish and a circular camera sensor that supports the 200MM Zeiss G2 teleconverter.
Vivo X500 Series is speculated to launch on November 25, 2026, in India.
Vivo X500 5G Red Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Launch
Vivo is gearing up for its next major smartphone launch, the X500, which will compete with other flagship camera smartphones like the recently launched Oppo Find X10 models and the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro models.
Ahead of the official X500 launch, we have complete details on its design and specifications.
Design
The recently leaked live image of the Vivo X500 5G shows its premium look in a new red colour variant.
It appears to have a glass finish on the rear with a matte rectangular module on top that includes a circular module with a triple-camera setup and a circular glass with the ZEISS Camera tag on the sensor.
On the display end, the Vivo X500 5G will have a flat 6.59-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Developed by Visionnox, it is a solid display for binge-watching and gaming.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, Vivo is switching to a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Leaks suggest the Vivo X500 will be powered by the Dimensity 9600M chipset, built on a 3 nm process. The top-end variants, like the X500 Pro Max 5G, might get the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm architecture.
Alongside faster storage, we expect faster LPDDR5X RAM with UFS 4.1 storage for the base X500 5G phone, while the top-end flagship, including the X500 Pro Max, might get faster LPDDR5X Ultra RAM with UFS 4.1 storage.
Vivo X500’s camera system will be the major selling point. Leaks suggest the new X500 5G will have a triple-camera setup: a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS support, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide angle sensor, and a 64MP Sony LYT 610 Zeiss OIS 3X telephoto sensor.
It will also have a 50MP Samsung JN1 selfie shooter that supports autofocus.
The Vivo X500 will also support attaching a dedicated 200mm Zeiss-powered G2 teleconverter for next-level zoom capability.
Battery
Vivo’s new X500 5G will not compromise on the battery, as leaks suggest it will use a larger 7500mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.
Other leaks suggest the new Vivo X500 will have an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, stereo speaker support, and three microphones for better audio input.
Alongside the chipset, we also have leaked and expected pricing for the upcoming Vivo X500. Leaks suggest the base model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM will be priced between Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 1,30,000.
According to leaks, the Vivo X500 series will include the standard X500, the X500 Pro 5G, and the top-end X500 Pro Max 5G phone.
Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo X500 series on November 25, 2026. Are you excited for the new Vivo X500 series launch?
Image Credits: KaroulSahil, Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata)
Found this useful? You can support us.
FAQs
When will the Vivo X500 launch in India?
The Vivo X500 series will launch on November 25, 2026. The lineup includes the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max.
What is the expected price of the Vivo X500 in India?
According to leaks, the Vivo X500 base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could cost Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 1,30,000 in India.
What are the key specifications of the Vivo X500?
The Vivo X500 is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7500mAh battery.
Which processor will power the Vivo X500 5G?
The Vivo X500 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, reportedly built on a 3nm process.
What is the battery capacity of the Vivo X500?
Leaks suggest the Vivo X500 packs a 7500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.