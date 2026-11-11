Vivo X500 5G in Red Colour Spotted Before November 25 Launch

Vivo is gearing up to launch its biggest flagship of the year, the Vivo X500 series, with major camera and hardware upgrades on November 25, 2026. A new price and an original image of the Vivo X500 surfaced online through social media, revealing its design and how stunning it looks in the red colour finish. Alongside the leaked image, we also have details on the specifications and features, along with the speculated India price, to help you decide whether it’s worth waiting for the new Vivo X500 India launch.

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Key Highlights Vivo X500 series in a new red colour was spotted online, revealing a new design in a premium red finish.

The Vivo X500 comes with a premium red finish and a circular camera sensor that supports the 200MM Zeiss G2 teleconverter.

Vivo X500 Series is speculated to launch on November 25, 2026, in India.

Also Read: Vivo to Launch Pocket, its First Gimbal Camera

Vivo X500 5G Red Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Launch

Vivo is gearing up for its next major smartphone launch, the X500, which will compete with other flagship camera smartphones like the recently launched Oppo Find X10 models and the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro models.

Ahead of the official X500 launch, we have complete details on its design and specifications.

Design

The recently leaked live image of the Vivo X500 5G shows its premium look in a new red colour variant.

It appears to have a glass finish on the rear with a matte rectangular module on top that includes a circular module with a triple-camera setup and a circular glass with the ZEISS Camera tag on the sensor.