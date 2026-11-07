Vivo V80 FE Appears on Geekbench: What You Need to Know

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has a Vivo V80 FE 5G upcoming for the Indian market. The device would be joining the Vivo V80 series, which has a Vivo V80 in the country. The Vivo V80 5G was launched in India in October 2026, at a super premium price for Rs 62,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Then there are two more variants which come with 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB for Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999. With the Flipkart Axis Bank card, there will be another Rs 10,000 discount for the users.

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Vivo V80 FE Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo V80 FE 5G has now been spotted on the Geekbench platform with the model number V2624. Earlier, the device was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. The Geekbench listing suggests that the Indian variant of the device will be powered by the MediaTek MT6878, which is Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC. The device has been spotted with 8GB of RAM in the listing.

Vivo V80 FE 5G has been spotted on the Phillipines online store as well. The listing confirms that the device will come in two colours including Sparkling Gold and Chill Green. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits of high brightness mode.

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The Vivo V80 FE could come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will come running on Android 17 based OriginOS 7 out of the box. The device could feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP OIS primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there would be another 50MP sensor at the front. The device could feature a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast-charging. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.