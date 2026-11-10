Vivo to Launch Pocket, its First Gimbal Camera

Vivo, a Chinese tech giant will soon launch its first Gimbal camera. The company has applied the trademark for it. The gimbal cameras are big amongst vloggers and creators today. There is Osmo Pocket, which has received a great response from the market. Vivo could also launch something along the similar lines. The company has applied for a trademark for a product called Pocket. Vivo entering this space would be interesting. The brand has previously tried to enter the gimbal space, but has largely not yet due to unknown reasons. However, with a trademark for Pocket, we expect this could finally happen now.

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The trademark filing by Vivo was made at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The brand will be likely launching a ‘Vivo Pocket’ very soon. The application was filed by Vivo on September 22, 2026. The address mentioned in the trademark is of Vivo Mobile Communication Co Ltd.

Vivo Pocket has been applied under several categories including cinematography cameras, digital camera, thermal imaging cameras, and gimbal cameras. Vivo is doing really well in the smartphone photography segment. It will be intereseting to see what the brand does in this particular category of products.

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Vivo is also soon going to launch the Vivo X500 series globally, including India. This is the best smartphone series ever made by Vivo. It will feature cameras co-engineered by ZEISS. The Vivo X500 series will launch in India somewhere at the end of November or in the first week of December. The company is yet to confirm a launch date for the device series.