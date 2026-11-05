Vivo X500 Series India Launch Confirmed

Vivo X500 series has launched in China, and now it is also coming to India. Earlier today, we covered that Vivo will launch the Vivo Watch GT 2 in India as well with the X500 series. Now that is confirmed. The company is going to launch the smartphone series here, along with the watch, and the teleconverter kit for the phone. The X500 series could come with three devices in the country. It would be powered by the Dimensity 9000 series chips. The specifications are largely expected to be the same as the Vivo X500 series in China. Let us take a look at the confirmed details below.

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Vivo X500 Series India Launch is Here

Vivo X500 series dedicated microsites are now up. The microsites are now up on Amazon and Flipkart, both. So we can assume that both the platforms will sell different products of the company. The marketing poster revealed by the brand shows that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will be available in the orange shade. The Vivo Watch GT 2 will also launch in India.

The power button and volume controls are on the right side of the device. In China, both the Vivo X500 series (Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max) come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, built on a 2nm process. The Vivo X500 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500M SoC.

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The Pro Max model, which is the top end device, will come with an 8000mAh battery and features a 200MP telephoto sensor, 50MP main sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The smartwatch will come with a rectangular display. What is interesting about the X500 series is that it was launched in China last year and it will now come to India. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.