Vivo X500 FE 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Could Launch Soon

Vivo could soon add yet another device in the X500 series. This time, it would be the X500 FE 5G. it would be the successor to the X300 FE 5G. The X500 FE 5G has now surfaced online in Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification database. The listing has revealed the model number and connectivity features. The Vivo X500 FE has also been spotted on Europe and Indonesia. The device is likely to feature a powerful set of cameras and a fast processor. Here’s what the certification website revealed of the device.

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Vivo X500 FE 5G IMDA Certification

Vivo X500 FE 5G was recently spotted in the IMDA database. It carries the model number V2653 and certificate number SER/26/0337. This will of course be a 5G phone and would feature support for connectivity options such as NFC, Bluetooth, and WLAN. There are no more details about the device available just based on the listing alone.

However, there are leaks online. The leaks suggests that the Vivo X500 FE 5G could come with a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The phone could feature a 6500mah battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

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The Vivo X500 FE 5G could feature a triple-camera setup at the rear, with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the device is tipped to come with a 50MP sensor.