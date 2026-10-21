iQOO Pad Pro Set To Launch to Take on Apple iPad Mini 2026

Following the launch of the iQOO 16 flagship, Vivo’s gaming brand iQOO plans more smartphone launches in the coming months, including the iQOO Neo 12, possibly renamed iQOO 16R for the global and Indian markets. Alongside leaks about the iQOO Neo 12, another insider detail hints at iQOO’s entry into the tablet market with the new iQOO Pad Pro. This tablet has appeared online, giving a first look and leaked specifications.
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Key Highlights
iQOO is set to enter the tablet market with its next-generation iQOO Pad Pro, launching alongside the Apple iPad Mini on October 28, 2026.
iQOO Pad Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the Apple iPad Mini 2026 could use the A20 Pro, A19 Pro, or A19 chipset.
The iQOO Pad Pro will have a bigger 8.8-inch OLED panel, while the Apple iPad Mini will feature an 8-inch OLED panel.
According to insider reports, the iQOO Pad Pro will feature a larger 8.8-inch OLED panel with support for a 165Hz refresh rate.
It promises better out-of-the-box viewing quality, whether for gaming or binge-watching.
Meanwhile, the Apple iPad Mini 2026 will have an 8-inch front display. This year, Apple might upgrade to a Super Retina OLED panel with 120Hz refresh-rate support. While it offers solid colour production,g the iQOO Pad Pro has the edge over the iPad Mini’s display for gaming.
Processor
Under the hood, the iQOO Pad Pro 5G will use last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
Reports also suggest that to boost gaming performance, iQOO will include a dedicated Q3 Gaming chip.
Meanwhile, the Apple iPad Mini 2026 is speculated to use the A20 Pro chipset, the new 2nm-based chipset that also powers the current Apple iPhone 18 Pro flagships.
However, to cut costs amid rising memory prices, Apple might choose an alternative like the A19 or even the A19 Pro chipset from the iPhone 17 flagship models.
While iQOO is bringing a dedicated new Q3 Gaming chip, Apple is set to bring a new connectivity chipset, the Apple N1 chip, from the iPhone Air model, which will support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth. However, the C2 chipset will be for eSIM and cellular models.
On the camera front, leaked images of the iQOO Pro show a single rear camera housed in a square module on the back, while the Apple iPad Mini 2026 will get a single rear 12MP camera housed in a circular module.
On the front, the iPad Mini 2026 will get a 12MP center stage camera this year.
Battery
On the battery front, the iQOO Pad Pro will house a bigger 9020mAh Blue Ocean battery.
Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation for the iPad Mini. Apple iPad Mini is speculated to get a bigger battery, but we haven’t received an official update yet.
Will the iQOO Pad Pro Take on the Apple iPad Mini in 2026?
iQOO Pad Pro 5G and the Apple iPad Mini 5G will launch on the same day, October 28, 2026. Both offer solid specs, but price will decide the winner.
If iQOO keeps the price lower than the iPad Mini, the Pad Pro will attract mobile gamers. Meanwhile, the iPad Mini will appeal more to users who need a tablet for professional use, backed by iPadOS.
Are you excited for the next iQOO iPad Pro and the Apple iPad Mini 2026?
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FAQs
What is the iQOO Pad Pro?
The iQOO Pad Pro is an upcoming tablet designed for gaming and entertainment. Leaks suggest it will have an OLED display, high refresh rate, powerful Qualcomm chipset, and large battery.
When will the iQOO Pad Pro launch?
The iQOO Pad Pro has been leaked to launch October 28, 2026, in reports comparing it with Apple's expected iPad Mini launch. However, its official launch date has not been confirmed in the information provided.
What are the expected specifications of the iQOO Pad Pro?
Reported leaks suggest the tablet could feature an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a dedicated Q3 gaming chip, and a 9,020mAh battery.
Will the iQOO Pad Pro launch in India?
The iQOO Pad Pro is expected to launch in China first, with a possible wider release that could include India. An official Indian launch date and availability details remain unconfirmed.
How does the iQOO Pad Pro compare with the Apple iPad Mini 2026?
Leaked iQOO Pad Pro specs suggest an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 9,020mAh battery. The upcoming iPad Mini is rumoured to have an 8-inch display and an upgraded processor. Pricing, official specifications, and availability will determine how the two tablets compare.