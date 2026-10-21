iQOO Pad Pro Set To Launch to Take on Apple iPad Mini 2026

Following the launch of the iQOO 16 flagship, Vivo’s gaming brand iQOO plans more smartphone launches in the coming months, including the iQOO Neo 12, possibly renamed iQOO 16R for the global and Indian markets. Alongside leaks about the iQOO Neo 12, another insider detail hints at iQOO’s entry into the tablet market with the new iQOO Pad Pro. This tablet has appeared online, giving a first look and leaked specifications.

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Key Highlights iQOO is set to enter the tablet market with its next-generation iQOO Pad Pro, launching alongside the Apple iPad Mini on October 28, 2026.

iQOO Pad Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the Apple iPad Mini 2026 could use the A20 Pro, A19 Pro, or A19 chipset.

The iQOO Pad Pro will have a bigger 8.8-inch OLED panel, while the Apple iPad Mini will feature an 8-inch OLED panel.

The new iQOO tablet will be a dedicated gaming device aimed at competing with the upcoming Apple iPad Mini 2026, set to launch on October 28 through its Pro and Tell event.

iQOO Pad Pro Set to Launch on October 28 Alongside Apple iPad Mini

Apple has announced its next event, “Apple Pro and Tell event,” set for October 28, 2026. We will see the next-generation MacBook Pro flagship along with the new iPad Mini lineup.

Meanwhile, iQOO is preparing to launch its next flagship tablet, the iQOO Pad Pro. It will launch in China first, then roll out globally, including India.

Here’s a look at the features the new Vivo iQOO Pad Pro and Apple iPad Pro will have.