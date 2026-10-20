Apple Announces October 28 Event: 3 New Products Tipped

After launching new home devices, including the HomePod and the latest Homeview device, Apple is preparing for its next launch. Today, it announced the “Pro and Tell” event, scheduled for October 28, 2026, at 10 am PT and 10:30 pm IST. With Pro and Tell, Apple hints at new Pro product launches.

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Key Highlights Apple announces the ‘Pro and Tell’ event on October 28, 2026, where we will get to see three major launches for the year.

Apple’s October 28, 2026 launch event is set to introduce products like the Apple MacBook Pro Touch, the Apple MacBook Pro 2026, the new iPad Mini 2026, and new iMacs.

The Apple iPad Mini is set to get a major upgrade with the A20 Pro chipset onboard, while the touch-screen MacBook Pro will pack the power of the M5 chipset, and the non-touch-screen MacBook Pro 2026 will get the next-generation M6 chipset.

If the leaks hold up, Apple might bring the next MacBook Pro in two versions: a touch-screen variant with an older M5-powered model and a non-touch-screen variant with the next-generation M6-powered model, along with a new Apple iPad Mini. Ahead of the launch, here is everything we know about Apple’s Pro and Tell event on October 28, 2026.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 With A20 Chipset to Be Pushed Till March 2027

Apple Pro and Tell Event On October 28 – Apple Could Bring These 3 New Products

Apple’s recent Home product launch event, “Welcome Home,” introduced the new Homeview.

As it prepares for its next event, Apple is using the tagline “Pro and Tell,” hinting at a new Pro product launch.