Apple Announces October 28 Event: 3 New Products Tipped

After launching new home devices, including the HomePod and the latest Homeview device, Apple is preparing for its next launch. Today, it announced the “Pro and Tell” event, scheduled for October 28, 2026, at 10 am PT and 10:30 pm IST. With Pro and Tell, Apple hints at new Pro product launches.
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Key Highlights
Apple announces the ‘Pro and Tell’ event on October 28, 2026, where we will get to see three major launches for the year.
Apple’s October 28, 2026 launch event is set to introduce products like the Apple MacBook Pro Touch, the Apple MacBook Pro 2026, the new iPad Mini 2026, and new iMacs.
The Apple iPad Mini is set to get a major upgrade with the A20 Pro chipset onboard, while the touch-screen MacBook Pro will pack the power of the M5 chipset, and the non-touch-screen MacBook Pro 2026 will get the next-generation M6 chipset.
If the leaks hold up, Apple might bring the next MacBook Pro in two versions: a touch-screen variant with an older M5-powered model and a non-touch-screen variant with the next-generation M6-powered model, along with a new Apple iPad Mini. Ahead of the launch, here is everything we know about Apple’s Pro and Tell event on October 28, 2026.
The Apple iPad Mini is set to receive a 2026 upgrade with an 8.3-inch OLED panel and thinner front bezels.
The Apple iPad Mini will get the A20 Pro chipset from Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models. It will have 12GB of RAM. Apple might also make it water-resistant with an IP68 rating and improve the speakers for better multimedia.
Apple’s new iPad Mini will have a 12MP Center Stage front camera, making it compatible with landscape calls as well.
On the rear, Apple might retain the same 12MP camera with 5X Digital Zoom, True Tone Flash, and autofocus.
Apple iPad Mini might get upgraded connectivity with Apple’s new C2 modem, bringing 5G connectivity to the iPad via cellular networks.
Apple will upgrade iMac computers in 2026. The iMac 2026 will feature an improved 4K Super Retina OLED panel, the M5 chipset, support for Apple’s Siri Intelligence, up to 32GB of unified memory/RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.
Here are the three major products we will see at the Apple Pro and Tell launch event on October 28, 2026.
Image Credits: 3DDI3 (zr1x7), Anthony (TheGalox_)
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FAQs
When is Apple's Pro and Tell event scheduled?
Apple's Pro and Tell event is scheduled for October 28, 2026, at 10 AM PT, corresponding to 10:30 PM IST.
Which products are expected at Apple's October 28 event?
Rumours suggest Apple could unveil updated MacBook Pro models, a new iPad mini, and an upgraded iMac. The company has not confirmed this lineup.
Will Apple launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2026?
Apple is rumoured to be developing a touchscreen MacBook Pro with an OLED display and ProMotion technology. The launch date and final specifications remain unconfirmed.
Will the next iPad mini have an OLED display?
An OLED panel is a rumoured upgrade for the next iPad mini. It could deliver deeper blacks and better contrast than an LCD screen, but the display technology is unconfirmed.
What display could the next MacBook Pro feature?
The rumoured touchscreen MacBook Pro could feature an OLED panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, P3 wide colour support, and a Dynamic Island-style cutout. These details are not officially confirmed.