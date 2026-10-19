Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G: Which is Better?

Smartphone makers have taken a U-turn, especially for budget phones priced below Rs 20,000 in India. They have been moving to LCD panels amid the memory shortage to save costs. For example, OnePlus launched the new N6 smartphone with an LCD panel, and Tecno also launched the Spark 50S this week, which also features an LCD panel. While smartphone makers are slowly adopting LCDs, Samsung challenges the trend with its new Galaxy F70 5G, which features an AMOLED display. To cut costs, Samsung used its own Exynos processor with an older Infinity-U design on the front, while other makers are moving to punch-hole display designs.

This leaves us with the question of whether you should go with the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G or upgrade to the OnePlus N6 5G, one of the best-selling budget phones. If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade under Rs 23,000 in India, we’ve got you covered with a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G and the OnePlus N6, two of the best-selling budget phones. Let’s take a look at the complete comparison.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70 5G vs Tecno Spark 50S 5G: What’s Better

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G – Ultimate Specification Comparison

OnePlus’s new N series smartphone targets the budget 5G category, priced below Rs 25000. Samsung competes with its M and F series phones. The new Galaxy F70 5G adds competition with an AMOLED panel priced below Rs 23000.

Samsung retains the AMOLED panel but cuts design costs, uses its own Exynos chipset, and keeps the triple rear camera.

The OnePlus N6 5G features a premium finish and a design inspired by the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15.

Display

Samsung takes the edge with a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus N6 5G has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you want a budget phone with a good display, the Samsung F70 5G offers an AMOLED panel. The OnePlus N6 5G has a faster refresh-rate display, which is better for gaming.

Processor, RAM and Storage

On the processor side, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G uses its own Exynos 1330 chipset, built on a 5 nm process architecture and launched in February 2023.

Despite its age, the Exynos 1330 in the Samsung Galaxy F70 delivers solid benchmark results, with AnTuTu 11 reporting a total score of 607489 points. Geekbench 6 reports 960 points for single-core and 1826 points for multi-core performance.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus N6 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, launched in April 2026 and built on the new 6nm architecture. Benchmark score aggregator AnTuTu 11 shows similar performance, with the Samsung Galaxy F70 scoring 607,489 points and the OnePlus N6 scoring 612,702 points.

The OnePlus N6 leads in Geekbench 6 scores, with 7834 single-core points and 1966 multi-core points. This could be due to the newer architecture of the Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G comes in two RAM variants: 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Storage is limited to 128GB UFS 2.2 across all variants, with the option to expand up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The N6 also gets 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and the same storage: up to 128GB of UFS 2.2, with the option to expand storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Samsung has an edge in the AnTuTu benchmark score. However, if you need a phone for gaming, the OnePlus N6’s new MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex should deliver better gaming and overall performance.

Even though the Exynos uses a 5nm process and the Dimensity 6360 Apex uses a 6nm process, this shouldn’t make much of a difference in efficiency or real-world performance. But with the new build, Dimensity Apex should also perform well in terms of connectivity.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47 and More Get a Price Hike in India

Camera

On the camera front, Samsung offers a triple-camera setup on the rear: a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a telephoto lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a macro lens with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 13MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The OnePlus N6 uses a CMOS 4-in-1 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and supports up to 10X digital zoom, but it skips the dedicated ultrawide and macro lenses. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery

On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G packs a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery and supports 25W wired charging.

Meanwhile, OnePlus takes the edge with its N6 5G phone, which packs a larger 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports faster 45W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus includes a faster charging brick in the box, while Samsung doesn’t include a 25W charging brick with the Galaxy F70 5G.

OnePlus also takes an edge with Bypass charging support, which lets the phone bypass the battery and power the motherboard directly during heavy, intensive tasks. This helps keep your battery life healthy for longer.

Also Read: Tecno Spark 50s Challenges OnePlus N6 Today

Software

On the software side, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, with 4 years of Android upgrades and 5 years of security and patch updates.

The OnePlus N6 runs on OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16. However, in the future, the OnePlus N6 5G will move to ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. It promises 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G – Price Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G starts at Rs 19999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The top-end variant costs Rs 22999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As part of the introductory offer, it will be sold for Rs 17999 when the sale goes live on Flipkart starting October 20, 2026.

Note that you will need to buy an additional 25W Samsung charging brick, which currently costs Rs 500 on Amazon during the sale.

The OnePlus N6 includes the power adapter, so you don’t need to buy anything else.

The base model sells for Rs 23499 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the top variant costs Rs 24999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get an additional bank discount of Rs 1500 during the Festival Sale on Amazon.

Also Read: Redmi 17 5G vs OnePlus N6 5G: Which Budget Phone is Better?

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G – Which Phone is Better?

If you are looking for a good phone with a good display, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is a good choice, as it is less expensive than the OnePlus N6 and offers an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD.

If you want a phone for heavy tasks with longer battery life and a new design, the OnePlus N6 is the right choice.

Although you will need to increase your budget, card offers and Festival Sale discounts make it worth upgrading to the OnePlus N6. This phone helped make OnePlus the best-selling phone maker in the budget segment.

Image Credits: VaasuTechVlogs, Yogesh Brar (heyitsyogesh)

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