Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G: Which is Better?

Smartphone makers have taken a U-turn, especially for budget phones priced below Rs 20,000 in India. They have been moving to LCD panels amid the memory shortage to save costs. For example, OnePlus launched the new N6 smartphone with an LCD panel, and Tecno also launched the Spark 50S this week, which also features an LCD panel. While smartphone makers are slowly adopting LCDs, Samsung challenges the trend with its new Galaxy F70 5G, which features an AMOLED display. To cut costs, Samsung used its own Exynos processor with an older Infinity-U design on the front, while other makers are moving to punch-hole display designs.

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Key Highlights

  • The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus N6 offers a 120Hz LCD panel.
  • Samsung's Galaxy F70 5G runs on the Exynos 1330 chipset, while the OnePlus N6 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor.
  • The OnePlus N6 has an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging. The Galaxy F70 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

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This leaves us with the question of whether you should go with the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G or upgrade to the OnePlus N6 5G, one of the best-selling budget phones. If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade under Rs 23,000 in India, we’ve got you covered with a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G and the OnePlus N6, two of the best-selling budget phones. Let’s take a look at the complete comparison.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70 5G vs Tecno Spark 50S 5G: What’s Better